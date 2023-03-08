The iron was unkind, but ultimately following the final buzzer, the Pride were cutting down the nets.
And for this senior-laden group peppered with postseason pedigrees, Clarke is Sioux City-bound once again.
“Wow,” Clarke head coach Courtney Boyd said. “I think I’ve said wow more times in the last four or five years than I’ve said as a player, as an assistant coach, as a head coach. Wow! The grit that they have is unbelievable.”
Clarke overcame an eight-point deficit after three quarters and finally fell into an offensive rhythm in the fourth, rallying for a 63-58 NAIA second-round victory over Freed-Hardeman on Wednesday at the Kehl Center.
The Pride have now reached the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA national tournament for the third straight season and fourth time in five years. They were not about to see that trend come to a halt, especially playing for the final time on their home court.
“I think I can speak for all the seniors,” Clarke fifth-year forward Tina Ubl said. “We don’t want to end this season in a loss, we want to end it in a win and only one team gets to do that. “We don’t want this season to end. We want it to keep going and going forever.”
Clarke (29-4) will open play in the Sweet 16 on Monday at the Tyson Events Center.
Taylor Haase led the Pride with 19 points, and provided a much-needed spark in the post, especially as Clarke struggled mightily from the 3-point line.
“A lot of that came from (my teammates),” Haase said. “Whether it’s them telling me which move to make or if a double team is coming, definitely a lot of leader support and where my confidence comes from, is from them.”
Ubl added 13 points and was equally as clutch, kickstarting Clarke’s comeback with four straight points to open the fourth, a steal with 14 seconds left and a two-point lead, and a free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.
“I walked into the fourth quarter and I was like, ‘We’re not losing this no matter how much we’re down,” Ubl said. “I was just looking for anything I could do to help the team. “I just wanted everybody to work together and we did just that. Our energy really helped us in that fourth quarter.”
Despite shooting a woeful 2-for-23 from the 3-point line, Clarke scraped and clawed to a 28-28 draw at halftime. The first half saw the score tied nine different times and featured four lead changes.
“I think maybe three of them were not great looks,” Boyd said. “The other 20 were really good looks. It just wasn’t our night from 3. When they’re not falling, you’ve got to have post players to pick you up, and our post players did just that.”
Giana Michels knocked down the Pride’s second –and last – 3-pointer of the game to bring Clarke within 50-49 at 6:09 of the fourth. Haase’s and-1 gave the Pride their first lead since the 2:45 mark of the second quarter.
Culbertson hit on a long jumper to make it 60-56, and Ubl’s steal, along with clutch free-throw shooting, sent the Pride back to Sioux City.
For Haase, a junior, it was critical to provide her senior teammates the opportunity to head to Sioux City one last time.
“They’re the ones who have led us through this program,” Haase said. “Definitely playing for them each game motivated us to get back to Sioux City and do what we do best.”
