FARLEY, Iowa — At the end of an action-packed night at the 300 Raceway, Jerry Mackey stood at the edge of the 3/8-mile track, cracked open a beer and reflected on the day.
This was exactly how Randy Mackey would’ve wanted it. Almost everything about what took place during Wednesday’s International Motor Contest Association season-opener in Farley was a tribute to him.
“It would not have been a proper tribute to race in Randy’s memory without fans here and fortunately we had a real nice crowd,” said Jerry Mackey, speaking of his late younger brother. “It was a very special night tonight, but yet it’s bittersweet. Randy was 11 years younger than me and saying goodbye to my younger brother was very difficult. But this was a great tribute tonight. This was awesome.”
The Raceway’s season-opener occurred during the first week in which Iowa lifted social distancing measures to allow fans to attend live races. It was also the first race not to feature Randy Mackey in decades.
Randy Mackey died unexpectedly in February. He was 53, and nearly every aspect of his life connected to the Raceway in some form or fashion.
He’d been coming to Farley’s track since the late 1980s. He’d held a number of different occupations from burger flipping to various odd jobs in the pits. In the 1990s, Randy Mackey became the track’s regular flag man. Even his full-time occupation at Simon Trucking resides less than a block away from 300 Raceway.
“We are a very tight nit family in the racing community. And Randy was paramount in that community,” said Jerry Mackey, 64, an IMCA official at the Raceway, a “regular” just like Randy. “He’s been part of racing for a long, long time. He knows all kinds of people in racing in Dubuque County, West Liberty — we had a lot of friends involved in racing.
“He was a good friend to a lot of people but he also had to make some tough calls. He was the flagman, he makes the calls. There were times when things went haywire and he has to make the call. But he was able to do that and still maintain the respect of the racers. To me, that’s a real tribute to Randy and the way he handled himself. It was very, very rare that anybody had a bad word to say about Randy.”
Hundreds poured into the grandstands — the largest crowd the track has seen in some time — and from the first heat races onward, the day became a Randy Mackey tribute. Jerry Mackey addressed the crowd with a few words about his brother and his devotion to the track. Spectators then held a moment of silence in memory of the late Mackey.
When it came time for feature races, Randy Mackey’s favorite semitruck was used as the lap car. All in all, there were numerous touching moments for the Mackey family.
Randy Mackey was so well known to the racing community that several of Wednesday’s winning drivers paid him tribute. Jeff Aikey, who won the Dave Hall Construction IMCA Modified feature after driving all the way in from Cedar Falls, Iowa, dedicated his victory to Mackey. Sherrill, Iowa’s Tyler Soppe, winner of the Merfeld Bros. Automotive Sport Mod feature, said Randy was a track mainstay.
“He’s been around a long time. He’s been the flag guy since I started racing,” added Soppe, who rose from the 11th position to take checkered on Wednesday. “He was always great to be around and always a big supporter of racing. He’ll be missed for sure.”
Jerry Mackey spent the night announcing races alongside another racing regular, Jason “Big Boy” Frommelt, where the two spent the evening trading stories about Randy. Frommelt was neighbors with Randy Mackey and the two enjoyed a relationship that revolved around racing.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid, so I’ve known Randy since forever,” said Frommelt. “This is awesome to see all these people out here for him, for his family. And it’s awesome to be able to be a part of it.”
Race officials at 300 are hopeful that Wednesday night is a sign of things to come for tracks this year. IMCA features at local tracks in Farley, Dubuque and Maquoketa host some of the very few live sports even occurring locally.
Racing season started with several spectator-less events, notably Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway’s season-opener last week with empty seats. Now that tracks are up and running for fans, Jerry Mackey wondered if dirt track racing is about to lure in a haul of new fans this year.
“I think that tonight is a real big uplifting moment for everybody involved in racing in our area,” Jerry Mackey said. “This was an awesome show, good race cars, good racing all night long, and to me we’re moving forward from here. We’ve been racing a little bit without fans and it was just not the same.
“Tonight was the start of good things to come.”