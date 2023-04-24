The University of Dubuque baseball team picked up a much-needed American Rivers Conference doubleheader sweep on Sunday afternoon with 7-4 and 15-3 decisions over Wartburg at Runkle Field.
The Spartans improved to 21-10 and 11-9 for fourth place in the congested A-R-C standings.
In the opener, Dubuque jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Brandon Watkins’ bases-clearing triple and Daniel Maller’s RBI fielder’s choice. Watkins had two of the Spartans’ four hits and Aiden Sullivan scattered eight hits in seven innings before Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin tossed two innings of scoreless ball for the save.
Jake Cekander, Watkins and Hunter Hicks had three hits apiece to highlight a 12-hit attack in the second game. Watkins homered and drove in six runs, while Cole DeStefanis, Maller, Parker Allen and Hicks had two RBIs apiece in support of Edward Rosas, who scattered eight hits in a complete-game, seven-inning effort.
Clarke 12-5, Mount Mercy 0-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Victor Lara went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Kieron Crowder was 3-for-3, and Thomas Brannon drove in three runs for the Pride in the first game. Johnny Blake struck out 10 and allowed four hits in a complete-game, seven inning outing. In the second game, Brendan O’Connor singled in the tying run in the top of the seventh, and Lara scored the winning run on a passed ball. O’Connor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, in support of Greg Bennett, who went the seven-inning distance, struck out seven and allowed just two hits to improve to 8-1.
UW-Oshkosh 17-7, UW-Platteville 2-4 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Justin Fago had two of Platteville’s seven hits in the opener, which went only seven innings. In the secodn game, Grant Mullins had a pair of hits and Jordan Collins drove in two runs. The Pioneers fell to 10-20, 7-13 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 6-6, Buena Vista 2-2 — At Loras: Grace Houghton went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double to lead the Duhawks in the opener. Clare Murphy added a pair of hits, and Ashlynn Hemm struck out nine in a complete-game seven hitter. In Game 2, Loras scored all six runs in the fourth inning. Emily Monahan went 2-for-4, and Shandi Rulli scattered seven hits to pick up the pitching win.
Central 3-10, Dubuque 2-1 — At Pella, Iowa: Haley Bach hit a walk-off RBI double in the seventh inning to lead the Dutch to victory in the opener. Madyson Dwight led the Spartans with a pair of hits. In the second game, Central jumped to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first and won in 4 1/2 innings.
UW-Platteville 4, UW-Stout 3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alexandria Davis and Danielle Trumbo had back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to rally the Pioneers to victory. Taylor Roughen had a pair of hits and earned the pitching win in relief. In the second game, Stout used a four-run fifth to earn the split. Platteville (21-11, 6-4 WIAC) managed just three hits in the second game.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Nebraska Wesleyan 4 — At Lincoln, Neb.: The Duhawks won four of the six singles matches to earn the A-R-C victory in the regular-season finale. The league tournament runs May 3-6.
MEN’S GOLF
Loras fourth at Luther — At Decorah, Iowa: Loras’Noah Nabb shot a 2-over-par 74 to tie for fifth after the first day of the two-day Luther Spring Classic. The Duhawks are fourth of eight teams heading into today’s final round.
