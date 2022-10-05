Dubuque Wahlert’s Will Coohey putts during an Iowa Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa, on Monday. Hours later, Coohey was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in a broken femur and ankle, among other injuries.
Less than two hours after Will Coohey helped the Dubuque Wahlert boys golf team once again qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state meet, his life changed forever.
The Golden Eagles senior leader this season, Coohey was in a serious crash when leaving Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta after 4:30 p.m. Monday Coohey's truck hit some loose gravel on the shoulder of Cottingham Road, causing his vehicle to strike a bridge, roll down an embankment and come to a rest upside down in a creek bed below the bridge.
“Thank God, and all of our guardian angels above, a farmer saw the entire accident and was able to call 911," Will's mom, Jackie Leibold, wrote on caringbridge.org. "Had it not been for this kind man seeing the accident and responding, it pains me to even think of how it could’ve gone differently since Will’s truck was not visible from the road.
“We are so very thankful to each and every one of you! Please keep the prayers coming.”
Coohey was taken to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City after breaking his right femur in two places. He also suffered a broken left ankle, a bruised right lung and a wound requiring stitches on his right hand. According to Leibold's post, Coohey did not suffer any tendon or ligament damage to his hand, and there's been no evidence of any head, neck or spinal injuries.
Coohey is scheduled for surgery today by the UICH Trauma Orthopedic Team.
"Just a very scary situation," Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. "We decided to do a team dinner, and Will said he wasn't hungry, which was weird because he's always hungry. But him and Patrick Fitzgerald are our two seniors, so we let them decide and they picked Texas Roadhouse at 5:45 (p.m.). I just got home and his father, Troy Leibold, called me, and I just figured he was calling to congratulate us again. I was so heartbroken to hear what had happened.
"When we got to Texas Roadhouse, most of the boys hadn't heard, so we had to break the news to them. Then, when turning in our team photo and lineup to the (Iowa High School Athletic Association) for the state meet, they were wondering why Will wasn't in our lineup and had to break the news to them. It's just been a hard thing to process."
Coohey shot an 80 on Monday for Wahlert's fourth-best score in again qualifying for the 4A state meet, held this Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Coohey was the city champion last season in leading the Eagles to another state berth, and he's been an integral part of the program the past four years.
"We just have to think positive in that he survived this whole thing," Mueller said. "Obviously, he'd love to be at state helping us compete, and it's just so unfortunate that this has happened. The guys have helped say some prayers for him at school today and they'll be thinking about him all week and a lot at state."
