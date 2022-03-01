UW-Platteville’s Justin Stovall shoots as UW-La Crosse’s Sean Suchomel defends during a Jan. 26 game in Platteville, Wis. The Pioneers will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament this weekend.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s resume wasn’t only good enough for an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament, it landed the Pioneers home-court advantage through the first two rounds.
UW-Platteville (21-5) will host Marian University (19-8) in the opening round of the tournament on Friday at Williams Fieldhouse. St. John’s University (23-4) and Calvin College (20-8) will play in the other first-round game in Platteville. The winners meet on Saturday.
It is the 14th NCAA tournament appearance for the Pioneers, who won national championships in 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999. UW-Platteville finished runner-up in the WIAC tournament to UW-Oshkosh.
The University of Dubuque (21-6) will play Case Western Reserve University (18-6) in the first round at 4:45 p.m. on Friday in Oshkosh, Wis. UW-Oshkosh (22-3) hosts Blackburn (11-17) in the other first-round contest, with the winners meeting at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in Oshkosh.
The Spartans are playing in the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in program history and the third time under coach Robbie Sieverding.
Dubuque won the American Rivers Conference regular-season and tournament championships.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
St. Vincent 12, Dubuque 6 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Jordan Goldstein had two hits and scored two runs, and Jake Cekander drove in three runs as the Spartans (1-1) lost to St. Vincent (1-0) at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans take pair — At Clermont, Fla.: Emily Bloomer drove in three runs and three other players had two RBIs apiece as Dubuque beat Adrian, 10-3. Lauren Brown and Deanna Salerno had two RBIs apiece and Kayla Bruenig threw a three-hitter in the Spartans’ 5-2 victory over Concordia-Moorhead.