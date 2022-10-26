MANCHESTER, Iowa — Beckman Catholic players understood the monumental challenge in front of them.
Wapsie Valley sure proved to be every bit as good as advertised, but the Trailblazers gave it everything they had and left it on the court.
Seniors Jenna Lansing and Mia Maiers floored eight kills apiece, and senior Shea Steffen added 12 assists, but the No. 12-ranked Trailblazers couldn’t slow down third-ranked Wapsie Valley, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15, in the Iowa Class 2A Region 7 final Wednesday at West Delaware High School.
“We knew coming in that they were going to be tough,” Steffen said. “We tried to watch film and do everything we could, but obviously they played extremely well tonight. All of us left it out on the court.”
Sophomore Alexie Hogan added 27 digs for the Trailblazers (28-11), who topped the Warriors in a five-set thriller of a regional final last season to advance to the state tournament. This year, Wapsie (41-4) was simply too strong with most of its talent back in the fold.
Hannah Knight floored 12 kills, Taylor Buhr had nine kills and Anna Curley added seven kills as the Warriors were attacking from every angle with much success.
“What was most impressive about them is that they ball control so well,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “They pass through, they dug balls, they put the setter in great position and that’s what we didn’t do tonight. We didn’t pass it well, we didn’t dig balls well, we just struggled. We could have played our best game of the year and wouldn’t have beaten them. They were on fire tonight.”
After losing stellar players from last year’s state run in Kiersten Schmitt, Leah Wessels and Olivia Hogan, the Blazers reached the regional final once again — but will need to reload again. Lansing, Maiers, Steffen, Shelby Pirc and Elizabeth Kerper will be graduating.
“Seeing everyone from where we started to where we ended, it’s crazy,” said Lansing, who will continue her career at Wartburg. “This is the best team I’ve ever been on and I’ve been on a lot of teams. We just love each other so much and it’s really hard to say goodbye. The feeling of taking that jersey off for the last time hurts, but it’s on to the next thing I guess.”
The opening set was tight most of the way, and while the Blazers tied it up on three occasions, the Warriors never gave away their lead. Wapsie used a 6-1 spurt to create distance at 11-6, but Beckman responded and pulled back within 12-10. After the Warriors went on a 4-0 run to make it 16-10, Beckman called a timeout.
The break worked, as the Blazers used a 9-6 run behind a crazy dig save from Steffen that landed in and a Maiers kill to cut it to 22-19. The Warriors had the final response, however, as Buhr floored a kill and Curley delivered a soft drop kill to close the hard-fought 25-20 win and 1-0 match lead.
After the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second set, the Blazers answered with their best stretch of the match. Lansing delivered a block kill and two more swing kills, and Maiers nailed a kill for a 7-0 run and a 7-3 advantage, forcing a timeout from the Warriors.
“You have to tip your hat to them because they were outstanding,” Troutman said. “The effort was there. We fought, we battled, we never gave up and always believed. We just couldn’t get into sync offensively and string any points together. They were just too good for us tonight.”
It was all Wapsie from there, though.
Knight, Buhr and Kalvyn Rosengarten continued to display their hitting prowess behind top-notch sets from Sydney Matthias, and the Warriors could do little wrong in a blistering 22-6 rally to close the set for a 25-13 victory and a 2-0 match lead.
The third set featured four early ties, but again, the Warriors were too much and pulled away. Steffen’s drop shot pulled the Blazers within 14-11, but a quick 5-1 run regained control for Wapsie in pulling away for the 25-15 win and state tournament trip.
“Tremendous group of seniors,” Troutman said. “Every year it’s tough to say goodbye to your seniors and this year’s no exception. These seniors really stuck together and they were such great team players. You really appreciate that as a coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.