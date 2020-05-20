Cynthia Wagner built a legacy of success as an educator and coach at Dubuque Wahlert High School.
And after 44 years, she felt the time was right to step away.
Wagner on Wednesday announced her retirement from coaching the Golden Eagles’ state powerhouse girls cross country coach. She stepped down as assistant principal after the 2018-19 school year.
“It was a great 44 years,” Wagner said. “I’ve enjoyed every single moment of working with the young ladies and helping them accomplish their goals. Seeing them grow as both runners and people has been fantastic.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with so many nice young ladies. I’ve never had any difficulty with them. They’ve always been very dedicated and hard working, which made it very easy to work with them.”
Wagner guided the Eagles to six state team championships and 14 top-three finishes. In the past 11 seasons, Wahlert has collected five state championships and two other top-three finishes, including a third-place showing in 2019.
Wagner also coached the track and field team from 1976 to 1999 and coached girls’ basketball at Wahlert as well.
But her legacy goes well beyond the trophy case at the school.
“The relationships are what I’ll remember the most,” Wagner said. “You think about the people who started out thinking they couldn’t run, and, by the end of the season, they were doing fantastic. You see that growth in young ladies and the confidence they build. Those are the memories that are going to stay with me for a long, long time.”
Wahlert athletic director Tom English, who also serves as the Eagles’ boys basketball coach, appreciated the dedication and commitment Wagner showed to the school throughout a Hall of Fame career. And he marveled at the longevity of her time on the sidelines.
“I don’t think we have had a coach at our school display more dedication, passion and preparation than Cindy,” English said. “She has impacted literally hundreds if not thousands of lives. To coach for that long at one school, especially in today’s society, says a lot about her knowledge of the sport and her ability to help develop the young women in her program.
“She sincerely cared about kids and put them first in every facet of her program. Her success over the years, especially her recent success, speaks for itself. She will be missed.”
Wagner said she looks forward to slowing down after maintaining a hectic pace for parts of the past five decades. But she still plans to keep tabs on the cross country teams and cheer on the Eagles at future meets.
“Teaching and coaching do take time,” Wagner said. “I love to garden, and I love to read, and I have stacks of books I’ve been keeping for 10 to 15 years. It’ll take me a while to get through those.
“Hopefully, I’ve left the program in good shape for my successor. You just know when it’s right, and it’s right right now.”