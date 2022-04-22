Rachel Trader and Dariann Diorio drove in three runs apiece in the opener and Megan Wolff threw a three-hit shutout in the second game as the University of Dubuque swept Coe, 9-2 and 1-0, on Thursday in Dubuque.
Emily Bloomer, Diorio and Kayla Breuning each had two-hit games in the opener for Dubuque (20-7, 8-5 American Rivers Conference), which broke out to a big lead thanks to an eight-run fourth inning.
Wolff struck out three and allowed two walks as she improved to 11-1 with the win in the second game. Alyanna Martinez went 2-for-2 and drove in a run for the Spartans.
Dyersville Beckman product Heather Boeckenstedt had a hit in each game for Coe (18-10, 7-5).
Loras 8-9, Cornell 0-5 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Ashlyn Hemm struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout in the opener and Grace Houghton was 6-for-7 at the plate as the Duhawks (19-7) swept a non-conference doubleheader against the Rams (6-19).
Culver-Stockton 8-19, Clarke 1-10 — At Veterans Park: Daija Bates went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs in the second game, Lily King scored three runs and former Dubuque Hemptead standout Malarie Huseman drove in three runs, but the Pride suffered a pair of home losses against Culver-Stockton.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 9, Viterbo 2 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Brendan O’Connor hit a home run with three RBIs and the Pride (29-12, 15-8 Heart of America Conference) scored four runs in the first inning to top Viterbo. Taiga Sato drove in another two runs with a home run for the Pride.
MEN’S TENNIS
Luther 8, Loras 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Eian Coad earned the Duhawks’ only victory, picking up a 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6 victory at No. 6 singles in Loras’ loss to Luther.
PREP SOFTBALL
Argyle 5, Potosi/Cassville 4 — At Argyle, Wis.: Mykaylia Bauer, Aspen Walsh and Malia Weber had three hits apiece for Potosi/Cassville, but Argyle scored the winning run in the sixth inning to earn the victory.
PREP BASEBALL
River Ridge/Scales Mound 6, East Dubuque 3 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht reached base three times and drove in two runs, and Zayden Ellsworth scored three times as the Wildcats beat the Warriors to split their home-and-home series.
Fennimore 17, Lancaster 5 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Mason Adkins and Cam Winkers drilled home runs, Austin Horn went 4-for-4, and the Golden Eagles cruised to victory over the Flying Arrows.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Eagles split — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Jack Freiburger, Roan Martineau, Charlie Curtis and Gabe Intrilligator won singles matches as Dubuque Wahlert beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 6-3. Freiburger and Martineau won their singles matches and teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles as the Golden Eagles lost to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6-3.
Cedar Rapids Washington 8, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Meyer Courts: Alex Nielsen and Tony Zuccaro rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 win at No. 2 doubles for the Rams in the loss to the Warriors.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Wahlert drops pair — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Claire Walker triumphed at No. 1 singles and Grace Zhang won at No. 4, but the Golden Eagles lost to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 6-3. Walker and Ava Graham also secured a victory at No. 1 doubles for the Eagles.
The Eagles were also blanked by Cedar Rapids Washington, 9-0.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Roos Courts: Leen Kassas and Olivia Helle forced a third set at No. 3 doubles, but the Mustangs were blanked by the Saints.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Richland Center 2, Galena/East Dubuque 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates were blanked by the Hornets at home.