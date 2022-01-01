Typically, during the span of a long winning streak, one or two wins can be attributed to home court advantage.
The unwavering crowd support combined with the uneasiness bestowed upon the visitors is usually enough to steal a victory along the way.
The River Ridge/Scales Mound girls basketball team has yet to experience that luxury this season — and it hasn’t mattered one bit.
RR/SM is off to a scorching 13-0 start to the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest Illinois Class 1A poll. But not a single victory has come at home.
“Compared to last year, it’s been really great,” said senior Kari Conklin, whose team finished just 4-11 last season. “Our team has been working really well together, and we all have different skill sets that help each other and contribute to our team.”
The co-op was scheduled to host a contest against Orangeville in mid-December, but that game was rescheduled. RR/SM’s perfect record is comprised of nine neutral court wins and four true road victories.
“We haven’t really talked about it that much,” RR/SM coach Dave Wiegel said. “We’ve got great numbers in the whole program, and overall, we travel pretty well, so it’s not like we are playing in a bunch of empty gyms. Our families do a great job of traveling and supporting the program.”
Despite the road success, River Ridge/Scales Mound is eager to showcase this talented group in front of its home crowd. They’ll finally get that opportunity on Monday when they host Benton in Hanover, Ill.
“I’m really excited,” Conklin said. “I want to see all the fans come together, especially from River Ridge and Scales Mound. The crowd will also help a lot to move the game along and just help us stay motivated and stay positive, and help with the energy.”
For Wiegel, this incredible run to start the season was a bit unexpected.
“It really did fly under the radar,” he said. “We felt early that we could be OK, but I didn’t expect us to be at this level right now.”
But then, the 10th-year coach noticed something during the first week of scheduled practices.
“We’ve got 25 kids in our program and it was a lot of fun after that first week because they were just so darn competitive,” Wiegel said.
Conklin attributes the success to the group’s cohesiveness.
“We are all really close together, not only on the court but off the court as well,” she said. “We are just ready to be great as a team and push forward and see what we can accomplish this year.”
With an unblemished record comes some much-deserved state recognition.
While coaches don’t like to overhype rankings, especially with a bulk of the season still ahead, Weigel recalled a recent practice when he reminded his team just how far they’ve come.
“We weren’t having a great practice and I kind of mentioned (the ranking) to them,” he said. “They all kind of looked at each other like, ‘Are you kidding me? We are ranked in the state?’ It’s something we can use for motivation.”
And it’s something they’ll bare proudly when sixth-ranked RR/SM trots onto its home court for the first time on Monday.