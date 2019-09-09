Josh Merkel scored in the 74th minute Sunday afternoon to lift the University of Dubuque men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over St. Scholastica at Oyen Field.
The Spartans finished with a 17-3 advantage in shots while improving to 2-1. Brandon White recorded the shutout in goal for Dubuque despite not making a save.
Loras 4, Elmhurst 1 — At the Rock Bowl: Mark Broderick and Tigrio Huerta each scored twice to lead the Duhawks, who improved to 3-0-1.
UW-Platteville 5, Bethel 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jack Gentilli, Cayden Carlson, Wyatt Sedlacek, Spencer Butterfield and Addison Freybier staked the Pioneers to a 5-0 lead in the victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, St. Scholastica 1 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski scored in the first half, and Natalie Dienstbach scored in the second half to give the Spartans a 2-0 lead in the non-conference victory. Dubuque improved to 3-0.
Loras 1, UW-Oshkosh 0 — At the Rock Bowl: Jenny Wick’s goal in the 56th minute lifted the Duhawks, who improved to 3-0.
UW-Platteville 0, Simpson 0 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Simpson outshot the Pioneers, 9-7, in the tight defensive battle.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pioneers win tourney — At LaCrosse, Wis.: Markie Ash shot a pair of 85s to finish fourth in the medalist race and lead UW-Platteville to the team title at the Viterbo/UW-LaCrosse Invite. Courtney Olson took fifth and Alysse Elko sixth. UWP edged Viterbo by one stroke.
Clarke 8th at Mount Mercy — At Hunters Ridge Golf Course: Arieanna Accidentale shot a two-day 170 to tie for 10th place and lead Clarke to a 10th-place team finish at the Mount Mercy Fall Classic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Spartans take 13th — At Waverly, Iowa: Daniela Miranda shot a 9-over-par 153 over two days to tie for 20th and lead Dubuque to a 13th-place team finish at the Wartburg Fall Invite.