Avalanche Kings Hockey
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Hunter Miska dives to make a save against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The former Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender made his first career start in the game, a 4-2 loss.

 Ashley Landis The Associated Press

A look at Dubuque Fighting Saints alumni on NHL rosters this season:

RILEY BARBER

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Height, weight: 6-0, 203

Age: 26

Position: Forward

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: The Red Wings signed him to a two-year free agent contract in October after time with the Washington, Montreal and Pittsburgh organizations.

NHL debut: 2016-17

NHL career: Barber has played 12 games but doesn’t have a point.

MATT BENNING

Team: Nashville Predators

Height, weight: 6-1, 203

Age: 26

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13

Acquired: Signed free agent contract during the offseason after beginning career in Edmonton.

NHL debut: 2016-17

NHL career: In 252 career games, Benning has 15 goals and 61 points to go along with 130 penalty minutes.

DYLAN GAMBRELL

Team: San Jose Sharks

Height, weight: 6-0, 194

Age: 24

Position: Center

Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 NHL Draft by San Jose

NHL debut: 2018-19

NHL career: In 61 career regular-season games, Gambrell has 5 goals and 11 points.

JOHNNY GAUDREAU

Team: Calgary Flames

Height, weight: 5-9, 165

Age: 27

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. He has been a member of the Saints ownership group since 2018.

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary

NHL debut: 2013-14

NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 153 goals and 449 points in 467 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS

Team: Buffalo Sabres

Height, weight: 6-2, 212

Age: 27

Position: Center

Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. He has been a member of the Saints ownership group since 2018.

Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo

NHL debut: 2013-14

NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres. Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage during the preseason.

KARSON KUHLMAN

Team: Boston Bruins

Height, weight: 5-11, 185

Age: 25

Position: Center/right wing

Hometown: Esko, Minn.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.

NHL debut: 2018-19

NHL career: In 36 career regular-season games, Kuhlman has 4 goals, 11 points and 15 penalty minutes. In 2019, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player from the Tier I era to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.

WILLIAM LAGESSON

Team: Edmonton Oilers

Height, weight: 6-2, 207

Age: 24

Position: Defense

Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden

Seasons in Dubuque: 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton

NHL debut: 2019-20

NHL career: In nine games played, he does not have a point.

MIKE MATHESON

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Height, weight: 6-2, 192

Age: 26

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Season in Dubuque: 2011-12

Acquired: The Penguins acquired Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour from the Florida Panthers for Patric Hornqvist this offseason. He was taken in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida.

NHL debut: 2015-16

NHL career: In 301 games, Matheson has 33 goals, 91 points and 161 penalty minutes.

HUNTER MISKA

Team: Colorado Avalanche

Height, weight: 6-1, 174

Age: 25

Position: Goaltender

Hometown: Stacy, Minn.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2015-16

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado in 2019 after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.

NHL debut: 2018-19

NHL career: Miska made his first career NHL start on Thursday and took a 4-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings. Prior to this season, he played one NHL game.

ERIC ROBINSON

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Height, weight: 6-2, 196

Age: 25

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.

NHL debut: 2017-18.

NHL career: In 69 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 7 goals and 12 points.

JOAKIM RYAN

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Height, weight: 5-11, 185

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Rumson, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract during the offseason after playing in San Jose and Los Angeles organizations.

NHL debut: 2017-18

NHL career: In 141 career NHL games, Ryan has 4 goals, 24 points and 33 penalty minutes between San Jose and Los Angeles.

COACHES

DAN BYLSMA

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.

PETER CHIARELLI

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Senior consultant

Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2018.

JIM MONTGOMERY

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.

JAY VARADY

Team: Arizona Coyotes

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Played for the Fighting Saints for two seasons, beginning in 1995, and served as team captain his final year.

