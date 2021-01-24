A look at Dubuque Fighting Saints alumni on NHL rosters this season:
RILEY BARBER
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Height, weight: 6-0, 203
Age: 26
Position: Forward
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: The Red Wings signed him to a two-year free agent contract in October after time with the Washington, Montreal and Pittsburgh organizations.
NHL debut: 2016-17
NHL career: Barber has played 12 games but doesn’t have a point.
MATT BENNING
Team: Nashville Predators
Height, weight: 6-1, 203
Age: 26
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: St. Albert, Alberta
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free agent contract during the offseason after beginning career in Edmonton.
NHL debut: 2016-17
NHL career: In 252 career games, Benning has 15 goals and 61 points to go along with 130 penalty minutes.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height, weight: 6-0, 194
Age: 24
Position: Center
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 NHL Draft by San Jose
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 61 career regular-season games, Gambrell has 5 goals and 11 points.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height, weight: 5-9, 165
Age: 27
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11. He has been a member of the Saints ownership group since 2018.
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 153 goals and 449 points in 467 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height, weight: 6-2, 212
Age: 27
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12. He has been a member of the Saints ownership group since 2018.
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres. Girgensons is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage during the preseason.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height, weight: 5-11, 185
Age: 25
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: In 36 career regular-season games, Kuhlman has 4 goals, 11 points and 15 penalty minutes. In 2019, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player from the Tier I era to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height, weight: 6-2, 207
Age: 24
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Seasons in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 NHL Draft by Edmonton
NHL debut: 2019-20
NHL career: In nine games played, he does not have a point.
MIKE MATHESON
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Height, weight: 6-2, 192
Age: 26
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: The Penguins acquired Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour from the Florida Panthers for Patric Hornqvist this offseason. He was taken in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida.
NHL debut: 2015-16
NHL career: In 301 games, Matheson has 33 goals, 91 points and 161 penalty minutes.
HUNTER MISKA
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Height, weight: 6-1, 174
Age: 25
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Stacy, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado in 2019 after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.
NHL debut: 2018-19
NHL career: Miska made his first career NHL start on Thursday and took a 4-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings. Prior to this season, he played one NHL game.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height, weight: 6-2, 196
Age: 25
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18.
NHL career: In 69 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 7 goals and 12 points.
JOAKIM RYAN
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Height, weight: 5-11, 185
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Rumson, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract during the offseason after playing in San Jose and Los Angeles organizations.
NHL debut: 2017-18
NHL career: In 141 career NHL games, Ryan has 4 goals, 24 points and 33 penalty minutes between San Jose and Los Angeles.
COACHES
DAN BYLSMA
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.
PETER CHIARELLI
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Senior consultant
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2018.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Served as head coach and general manager from 2010-13.
JAY VARADY
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Played for the Fighting Saints for two seasons, beginning in 1995, and served as team captain his final year.