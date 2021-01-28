Jada Wills’ collegiate volleyball career got off to a thunderous start this weekend.
The 5-foot-10 Dubuque native, who prepped at Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman, earned the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball freshman of the week award on Tuesday after leading Drake University to three victories.
Wills delivered 34 kills for a 3.09 kills per set average in the three matches. She also added 3.27 digs per set with four total blocks and a pair of aces.
She hit .223 overall and opened the week with 16 kills on 47 attempts with 13 digs in a 3-1 home victory over the University of Northern Iowa. She followed that with 11 kills, 14 digs and three blocks in a 3-1 home victory over Western Illinois and closed the weekend with seven kills and nine digs in a three-game home sweep of South Dakota State.
May floors 31 kills in debut — UCLA outside hitter Mac May, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, opened her senior season with 31 kills to lead the Bruins to a pair of victories over the University of California this weekend. As a junior, May earned second-team all-American accolades while being named the Pac-12 Conference player of the year.
May entered this season with 1,148 kills and a career .244 attack average. She also had 566 digs and 120 blocks.
Wedewer wins UNI debut — University of Northern Iowa freshman Libby Wedewer, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, won the 60-meter dash on Friday on the final day of the Jack Jennett Open at the UNI-Dome. Wedewer won in 7.72, the eighth-fastest on the UNI all-time list and moved into the lead on the early Missouri Valley Conference leaderboard. Wedewer also raced as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that came from being to beat Bradley down the home stretch. The quadrangular meet also included Illinois State and the University of Dubuque.
Gremmel off to 5-0 start — Gannon Gremmel, a fifth-year senior heavyweight on the Iowa State University wrestling team, has won his first five matches of the season. That includes one major decision and one pin. The former Dubuque Hempstead state champion compiled a 70-30 record in his first three seasons with the Cyclones.
In the final match of Sunday’s dual meet with Oklahoma, Gremmel scored a 5-4 decision over Josh Heindsleman to rally the Cyclones to a 18-16 team victory. Heindselman briefly took a 4-3 lead, but Gremmel got to his feet to send the match into overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory period, Gremmel earned an escape and rode out Heindselman to secure the individual and team victories.
Birt goes 3-0 on opening weekend — Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque standout, helped Millikin University go 2-1 in its first weekend of wrestling competition. The senior won all three of his matches at 165 pounds against Elmhurst, Augustana and North Central.
Miller named finalist for A-R-C award — The American Rivers Conference last week named former Loras College cross country and track & field standout Audrey Miller as one of three finalists for the prestigious 2019-20 Johanna Olson Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Central golfer Emily Opsal (Wilson) and Warturg basketball player Emma Gerdes were the other finalists, and the winner will be announced Feb. 3.
The Appleton, Wis., native earned all-American honors six times during her career. She also collected five academic all-American awards.
Staver contributing at UW-Milwaukee — Sydney Staver, a 5-11 guard from Mineral Point, Wis., has started eight of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s first 12 games of the season. She is averaging 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game and has added nine assists, five steals and seven blocks.
Cornelius to Loras — Dubuque Hempstead senior John Cornelius will continue his baseball career at Loras College in the fall. He played a reserve role last season for the Mustangs, who advanced to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals.