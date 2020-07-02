Bellevue’s Andrew Swartz is beyond excited about the opportunity to play his final season of baseball this summer.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is putting the exclamation mark on his five-year high school baseball career with a stellar first couple of weeks. The senior shortstop entered this week ranked fifth in the state, regardless of class, with a 1.200 slugging percentage. He was hitting .632 with 12 hits, 10 RBIs, seven doubles, one home run and eight stolen bases through the first two weeks of the season.
“This game means a lot to me, and to be able to play this last season is something I’m really thankful for,” Swartz said. “We are off to a pretty good start, and I think the guys believe that we can be a solid playoff team.”
Swartz began his career during his eighth grade season and started in right field for the Comets.
“I was pretty small back then, and it was pretty intimidating to go up to bat against these big, 6-foot guys,” Swartz said. “It was fun though, and I learned a lot right away.”
Swartz then began dedicating himself to getting stronger and improving his game. He began playing baseball nearly year-round and working with former MLB player Eric Munson, whom he credits with the improvement of his swing.
“I knew I had the tools to compete, I just needed to learn how to use them,” Swartz said.
Swartz earned all-River Valley Conference North Division honors last season.
“No one will outwork Andrew,” Bellevue coach Pete Bonifas said. “He’s the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached, and he does whatever is asked of him. He has been one of our leaders for a long time, and he’s been really hot at the plate for us lately. He does what he can to hit the gaps, and when he gets on base, he is always a threat to steal.”
Swartz will continue his baseball career next fall at Clarke University.
“When they canceled our track season because of COVID-19, I was really worried I wouldn’t get a chance to have a final baseball season with my team,” Swartz said. “Having this season is really special to me and it will be nice to just jump from that to things with Clarke. I have put in a lot of work to get here, and it just shows you that hard work does pay off.”
Added Bonifas: “Andrew will do great things next year, and I know they will be able to put him wherever he fits best and he will succeed.”