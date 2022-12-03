FARLEY, Iowa — Aidan Besler found a quick cure for a recent case of leaving single pins standing.
The Western Dubuque junior focused a tad bit more in his approach while rattling off a 199-290—489 to lead the Bobcats to a 3,095-2,753 victory in Mississippi Valley Conference action Friday night at Cobra Lanes. Kirsten Butcher rolled her first 400 series of the season to help the Bobcats girls to a 2,443-2,184 victory.
Besler shot a nine/spare in the first frame of his second game, then struck out for the high game of his young career.
“That first ball, I missed my mark by quite a bit, but then I really started concentrating and every shot from there out was pretty solid,” Besler said. “It kind of came out of nowhere. I don’t know what it was, but something kind of sparked inside me tonight. It definitely felt nice.
“Last week, I really wasn’t bowling all that well, so a night like this will definitely boost my confidence a lot. It shows you how much of a difference it makes when you focus on hitting your mark.”
Besler tends to find a groove the deeper a match gets.
“As soon as the lanes start to break down, his ball just rolls right in the pocket,” Western Dubuque coach Grant Kramer said. “It was really good to see, because the last week or so, he was leaving a lot of single pins.”
Jude Ludwig posted Western Dubuque’s second-highest count with a 206-249—455, followed by Ethan Potter (400), Nolan Vaske (368) and Matt Daly (376), while Bodee Pitts’ 321 did not factor in the scoring. The Bobcats led by 210 pins after individuals, then added Baker games of 156, 279, 210, 192 and 170 to pull away.
David O’Dell led the Mustangs with a 420, followed by Andrew Watters (393), Nick Hingtgen (386), Gavin Wardle (362) and Ben Freisinger (317), while Hudson Orr’s 310 did not count in the team score. Hempstead rolled Baker games of 188, 182, 170, 162 and 173.
Butcher, who recently committed to bowl for former Creslanes manager Heath Kohl at William Woods College in Missouri, shot games of 225-179—404 to lead the Western Dubuque girls. She averaged in the 150s last season but has shot up to around 195 in her senior season, thanks to work with Dubuque Bowling Hall of Famer Jim Leach.
“Everything about my bowling looks completely different than it did last year, and it’s making me so much more consistent,” Butcher said. “I started working with Jim when I was really struggling, and he corrected every single little thing I was doing wrong. It took a lot of hard work in practice and on my own, but my swing has gotten so much better. It’s made a huge difference.”
Western Dubuque’s Claire McGrange contributed a 364, followed by Baylee Neyen (357), Olivia Thul (267) and Addie Kress (253), while Megan Vaske’s 261 did not count. The Bobcats shot Baker games of 116, 147, 200, 199 and 128.
Madison Ninneman paced the Mustangs with a 248-120—368, followed by Libby Leach (356), Ava Kennedy (269), Grace Watters (256) and Chloe Hanson (225), while Tasha Sheehy’s 191 did not count. Hempstead shot Baker games of 186, 119, 189, 79 and 133.
