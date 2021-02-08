A pair of former Dubuque Senior standouts enjoyed impressive debuts to their senior seasons on Sunday, but the Clarke University baseball team dropped a pair of games to William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss.
William Carey won the opener, 3-2, on a walk-off in the eighth inning and took the second game, 5-2.
Jakob Kirman, a left-handed pitcher, scattered seven hits and allowed two runs (both earned) while striking out five and walking just two in the first game. His former Senior teammate, Tucker Mai, belted a two-run home run in the sixth for the Pride’s only runs.
Former Cascade standout Bryce Simon had Clarke’s only other hit in the game. Jake Lycette won the game with an RBI double.
In the second game, Marco Melgoza had the only hit and also drove in a run for the Pride. Darius Bradley also drove in a run, and former Hempstead pitcher Connor Crabill pitched two thirds of an inning of scoreless relief.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Omaha 2, Dubuque 1 (OT) — At Ralston, Neb.: Will Volenac scored 4:26 into overtime, and Jaden Salado made 50 saves to lift the Jr. Lancers to a two-game weekend sweep in Midwest High School Hockey League play. The Saints’ Dane Schope forced overtime with a goal set up by Jeremiah Snyder and Owen King at 15:26 of the third period. Dubuque is 16-3-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
St. Ambrose 7, Dubuque 2 — At Dubuque: Stefan Zrnic won at No. 1 singles, and Zach Norman won at No. 5 singles for the Spartans’ lone victories. Three of the six singles matches went to tie breakers in first sets, but the Spartans managed just the two wins.