DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jason Voorhees likely couldn’t have slowed down Dyersville Beckman on this Friday the 13th.
In a first half that resembled a 1980s slasher flick nightmare for Clayton Ridge, the Trailblazers turned three Eagles turnovers directly into touchdowns, and running back Evan Wulfekuhle gashed the defense for 144 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns all in the opening half as Beckman dismantled Clayton Ridge, 48-0.
Beckman quarterback Nick Offerman threw for 212 yards with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). The junior hooked up for two third-quarter scores with Trent Koelker, and also tossed a 68-yard TD strike to open the fourth to Tom Jaeger as the Blazers racked up 388 yards of total offense in the onslaught.
“Yeah, I got a little bored (resting on the sidelines) in the second half,” Wulfekuhle said. “I was happy we got the pass game going in the second half, because I’ve had to run a lot in the first few games. It was nice to see us spread the ball out a little more and have more options.”
Beckman (2-1) had a little extra motivation following a heartbreaking 34-33 overtime loss at Monticello last week, a game that slipped away from the Blazers.
“I felt like we had a good week of practice,” Beckman second-year coach Mark Atwater said. “That loss hurt those guys a lot. It hurt all of us, it was tough. We came out this week and got better. Our focus this week was us. We can’t worry about who we’re playing, it’s all on us.”
It was mostly an even first quarter before the Beckman defense ignited the rout. Clayton Ridge quarterback Oakley Harbaugh was picked off over the middle by linebacker Riley Fangman, who returned it down the right sideline 42 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 2:37 left in the frame.
Clayton Ridge’s next possession wasn’t any better, as second quarterback Karston Gebhardt tossed a floater over the middle that was intercepted by defensive back Lane Kramer. On the next play, Wulfekuhle dashed 52 yards to paydirt to extend the lead to 13-0 at the 10:56 mark of the second quarter.
“It’s so big to get those turnovers,” Atwater said. “We have five turnovers tonight, and it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat us when we can do that. Our turnover margin has been good this year and that’s going to win us games for sure.”
After the defense forced a three-and-out, it took only four plays for Offerman to score on a 10-yard keeper up the middle. The Eagles (0-3) then fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, and four plays later Wulfekuhle blasted around the right end for a 15-yard touchdown run that made it 27-0 with 6:53 until halftime, and the rout was on.
Just like the infamous Voorhees movie franchise, Beckman is hoping for multiple sequels as the season moves along.
“We’re feeling really good about where we’re at,” Wulfekuhle said. “We just need to clean up a few things. We’re feeling like a pretty good team right now all around.”
Jaeger finished with five receptions for 112 yards for Beckman, and Koelker had three catches for 80 yards. Justin Cook led Clayton Ridge with 57 yards on 10 carries.