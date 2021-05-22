Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the River Valley Conference and the Upper Iowa Conference:
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
CASCADE
Coach — Roamn Hummel (12th season, 286-94)
Last year — 5-6 overall, 4-5 River Valley North
Returning starters — Eli Green (sr., P/SS), Kaleb Topping (sr., P/1B), Ted Weber (sr., 3B), Justin Roling (jr., 2B/P), Tanner Simon (jr., OF), Cade Rausch (soph., C/P), Jack Carr (jr., P).
Promising newcomers — Jack Menster (soph., OF), Mason Otting (soph., INF/OF), Ty Frasher (fr., INF/P), Cass Hoffman (fr., INF/P), Will Hosch (fr., OF/P).
Outlook — The Cougars return first-team all-River Valley North selections in Green, Topping, Weber and Simon, while Carr landed honorable mention all-RVC. Green, a Southeastern Community College commit, went 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA in a team-high 20 1/3 innings and also hit .290 with a pair of homers during Cascade’s abbreviated season. Topping led Cascade with a .441 average, while Weber batted .324 and Simon hit .270. Cascade returns all but 27 2/3 innings from a pitching staff that threw 76 innings last summer. Carr didn’t allow an earned run in 17 innings as a sophomore. Hummel needs just 14 victories to reach the 300-win plateau.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Pete Bonifas (7th season, 66-86 overall)
Last year — 4-9 overall, 3-8 River Valley
Returning starters — Max Jackson (jr., C), Nick Deppe (jr., P/INF), Dawson Weber (soph., 1B/P), Ryder Kilburg (sr., DH/OF), Tyler Nemmers (jr., OF/INF/P).
Promising newcomers — Jensen Wedeking (soph., SS/P), Alex Pitts (jr., CF), Chris Klein (jr., P/UTIL), Dalton Clasen (fr., 3B).
Outlook — Last year’s coronavirus-shortened season impacted player development at Bellevue, but three juniors and one sophomore returned to the program to boost the roster this season. Deppe is a strike-throwing senior who will anchor the pitching staff along with left-hander Weber. Jackson Mueller, Klein and Tyler Nemmers will also be leaned on heavily for innings. Jackson is the top returning hitter after batting .279 a year ago.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE/CENTRAL
Coach — Zach Mueller (7th season, 85-120 overall)
Last year — 4-15 overall, 3-12 Upper Iowa
Returning starters — Hazen Loan (sr., CF/P), Caleb Helle (jr., SS/P), Drake Ostrander (jr., 2B/P), Brandon Thiese (jr., 1B/P), Evan Schroeder (jr., P/UT), Brayden Finley (jr., RF/P), Dylan Ludovissy (jr., DH/3B/P), Caden Helle (soph., UT/P), Elliot Kelly (soph., LF).
Other returning letterwinners — C.J. Polkington (sr., OF/P), Sean Wilwert (jr., C/DH), Mark Mommer (jr., P/OF).
Promising newcomer — William Spielbauer (jr., 1B/C).
Outlook — Clayton Ridge/Central returns nine starters and three other letterwinners, but only two of them are seniors. Helle earned first-team all-Upper Iowa after batting .310 a year ago. Thiese made second-team all-UIC, and Loan and Ostrander were honorable mention selections. Thiese and Ostrander both finished with .333 batting averages. Helle is the top returning pitcher after going 1-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 2/3 innings.