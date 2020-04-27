Hopes of a girls soccer season were dashed on April 17 when the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa High School Athletic Association, canceled the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at how the area Mississippi Valley Conference programs would have stacked up this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Alesha Duccini (1st season)
Last year — 7-10 overall, 3-3 Valley Division
Returning starters — Grace Daack (Jr.); Camden Henkels (Soph.); Emily Richter (Jr.); Jamie Weidemann (Jr.); Gabi Benson (Soph.); Kaylee Herrig (Soph.); Aaliyah Waggoner (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Anexia Lemke (Sr.); Lauren Gudenkauf (Sr.); Kennedy Newton (Sr.); Gillian Jaeger (Soph.); Natasha Freiburger (Soph.); Karissa Beringer (Sr.)
Outlook — Duccini, a former all-state star for the Mustangs who recently completed a standout career for Minnesota State, was excited to begin her first season in charge of her alma mater. Hempstead returned a strong core, fronted by Daack — who has scored 12 goals over her first two seasons — and Waggoner, who was a first-team all-Valley Division pick last year. Henkels was the only other returning player to have scored a goal. The Mustangs graduated only six seniors, but three were key players and the other three combined to play every minute in goal.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Robert Lynch (1st season)
Last year — 12-5 overall, 5-2 Mississippi Division
Returning starters — Gracie Mena (Sr., M); Madeline Barbee (Sr., D); Abbey Dunwoody (Sr., M); Jilian Manternach (Jr., D); Brooke Healey (Jr., M/F)
Other returning veterans — Kes Whalen (Sr., GK/M); Joanna Engleman (Sr., F/M); Caroline Noonan (Sr., M); Emma Loney (Jr., F/M); Hannah Mueller (Soph., M/D); Lily Kemp (Soph., M); Norah Perkins (Soph., D)
Promising newcomer — Fantue Andrews (Fr., M/D)
Outlook — The Rams recorded their best season in recent history last year and graduated a strong nine-member class, but returned a solid nucleus this season. Healey was second on the team last year with seven goals and added four assists. Dunwoody had four goals and five assists and Mena had three goals and four assists. Whalen saw limited time in goal last year but would have been expected to step up after saving all three shots she faced last year. She also scored a goal in the field. Mena was a first-team all-Mississippi Division pick last year while Healey was named to the second team.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Jill Leibforth (3rd season)
Last year — 12-7 overall, 3-3 Valley Division
Returning veterans — Ivy Dearstone (Jr.); Kristine Tuecke (Sr.); Alayna Chapman (Sr.); Maya Wachter (Jr.); Libby Perry (Sr.); Aunna Huseman (Sr.); Gabby Moran (Jr.); Hannah Hefel (Jr.); Ahna Duggan (Jr.); Allie Kutsch (Jr.); Lola Grap (Jr.); Hannah Schiesl (Sr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles have been building toward a return to the state tournament and had a strong returning class, led by first-team all-Valley Division selections Perry and Wachter. Moran and Huseman were second-team picks. Perry led Wahlert with 15 goals and nine assists last year while Wachter added 13 goals and seven assists. Moran had nine goals and seven assists while Grap added five goals and Duggan four. Chapman had a goal and five assists. Hefel, Kutsch, Schiesl and Huseman also had goals last year. Dearstone saved 26 of the 31 shots on goal she faced in limited duty last year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Cecelia Zangara (15th season)
Last year — 6-12 overall, 2-5 Mississippi Division
Returning starters — Faith Krapfl (Soph., GK); Allie Krapfl (Sr., M); Alisa Marin (Sr., F); Macy Simon (Jr., M); Faith Bower (Jr., M); Kaia Hunter (Sr., D); Skylar Dolphin (Sr., M); Sierra Hill (Sr., D)
Other returning veterans — Bethie Walker (Sr., GK); Macee Ellis (Soph., M); Leah Digmann (Soph., F); Sydney Hill (Soph.); Kirsten Davis (Jr., M); Taylor Faulkner (Jr., D); Kaylee Schueller (Jr., D); Emily Bonert (Sr., M); Aspen Hill (Soph.); Sadye Lyons (Jr., D); Allie Burk (Sr., D); Emma DeMoss (Sr., D); Natalie DeMuth (Sr., M); Ella Putz (Sr., F); Hailey Tabag (Sr., D); Jordan Vontalge (Sr., M)
Promising newcomers — Jessica Veach (F); Grace Bower (D)
Outlook — Zangara continues building the program and saw 47 players on the soccer rosters for this spring, including 16 new to the sport. With 13 seniors on the team, WD had a strong leadership group and was going to use that to build on last season. Digmann is the team’s top returning scorer after netting three goals last season. Faith Bower and Skylar Dolphin had two goals and three assists each, while Marin, Allie Krapfl and Lyons scored two goals apiece. Faith Krapfl saved 135 of the 158 shots on goal she faced last season and was a second-team all-Mississippi Division pick. Hunter has committed to play for Clarke University in the fall.