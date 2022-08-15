DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Andrew Redman didn’t necessarily mind that Key West couldn’t get a whole lot going offensively midway through the Dyersville semi-pro tournament championship game Saturday night.
The end result followed a familiar theme, however.
Redman has a vested interest in Zwingle starting pitcher Maguire Fitzgerald, a Fennimore, Wis., native he coaches at Clarke University.
Fitzgerald allowed only one run on six hits in five innings and exited the mound with a one-run cushion before the Ramblers rallied against the Zwingle bullpen for a 5-2 victory. Key West won its 10th tournament in 11 attempts dating to July 2021.
“We love to see that from Maguire,” Redman said. “He struggled a bit when we faced him in the Cascade Tournament a couple of weeks ago, but he was really competitive tonight, which was awesome. He made it tough on us.
“We knew we had to get something going, especially with the weather the way it was. We thought we might get shut down. Fortunately, we were able to bear down and do what we needed to do.”
Against a steady mist at Commercial Club Park, the Ramblers tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the sixth, when Brett LaMere reached on an error and scored on Victor Lara’s double to right-center. An inning later, leadoff man Anthony Razo reached on a one-out walk, Anthony Ruden punched a single the other way to left field, and Redman crushed a two-run double just to the left of the 396-foot sign in left-centerfield to give the Ramblers a 4-2 cushion.
“I had a favorable count, so I was looking for something out over the plate,” Redman said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, but I got a barrel to it and caught it pretty good.”
That made a winner of starting pitcher Todd Oberthien, who fanned seven and allowed two unearned runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. In the bottom of the second, David Janes and Greg Bennett singled and both scored when the Ramblers mishandled what looked to be an inning-ending double play.
“I drive about an hour and 20 minutes to get up here, but I really don’t mind because it’s such a special group of guys to play with,” said Oberthien, a Solon, Iowa, native who coaches in the Cedar Rapids area. “That’s something I value, so it’s important to me to give them my best effort.
“It was a little more special to pitch tonight, especially after everything that went on with the Field of Dreams this week and tonight being the Queen’s Pageant for this tournament. They had a really nice crowd, so I wanted to put on a show for them.”
Key West took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Razo led off the game with a single up the middle and later scored on LaMere’s double to right-center. After the Ramblers took the lead in the seventh, they added an insurance run in the eighth when Mike Canavello doubled and scored on a Ben Oglesby base hit.
Ruden won his fifth tournament MVP award of the summer after allowing no earned runs and striking out 22 batters in 12 1/3 innings. That included five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the save Saturday night.
“We’re all very thankful for what we’ve been able to accomplish this summer,” Ruden said. “Our pitching has been great, we’ve gotten the timely hitting, and we’ve just clicked as a team the whole year. And we’ve done it with pretty much the same core all year.”
Farley defeated Worthington, 8-4, in the consolation game. Miss Bellevue Sophie Long was crowned the tournament queen in the intermission between the two games.
