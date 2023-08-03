Western Dubuque senior pitcher Isaac Then received the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s player of the year award at the association’s Senior All-Star Series banquet on Friday night in Carroll.
Isaac Then patiently listened as the emcee read the statistics and accolades for the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s player of the year before revealing the winner.
When the Western Dubuque senior left-handed pitcher heard the final line, “two-time MVP of the Class 3A state championship game,” he realized he would be the recipient during the IHSBCA Senior All-Star Series banquet Friday night in Carroll.
“It was totally unexpected, but it felt really good to win something as big as that and know that all the hard work I’ve put into baseball has paid off,” said Then, who represented Western Dubuque in the all-star series with teammate Caleb Klein and head coach Casey Bryant on the Large Schools East squad. “It was a shock to me, because there are so many really good baseball players around the state of Iowa.”
Then batted .423 (59-for-137) with 19 doubles, one triple, one home run and 38 RBIs while posting an 8-3 record, 3.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 innings of work in helping the Bobcats to a second straight state title. Last season, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville recruit batted .378 (51-for-135) with 14 doubles, two homers and 39 RBIs while going 8-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.
Prior to the all-star series, the participating coaches selected the IHSBCA All-State Super Team, and all seniors on that squad became eligible for the player of the year award. The four head coaches of the all-star series voted on the winner.
“What made it even more special was the next night Isaac pitched against the Large Schools West, and he absolutely shoved,” Bryant said. “Large West has all the big CIML schools, and he just dominated. It was awesome and really validated the coaches’ vote to name him state player of the year.”
Then, the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division player of the year, allowed only two hits and struck out four in four shutout innings of relief against Large West in a 2-1 loss. MVC Mississippi Division player of the year Maddux Frese, of Cedar Rapids Prairie, took the loss in a 2-1 decision after allowing two unearned runs.
“It was really cool playing with the best players in Iowa,” Then said. “It was a really fun experience getting to meet a lot of really good guys. All of the games were extremely competitive and fun, too.”
Large East went 1-2 in the series, with the lone win coming on the first day. Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille belted a first-inning grand slam to rally Large East to an 8-5 victory over Small Schools East. Wille also singled in the game and won the team’s MVP award at the end of the event.
“Hitting the grand slam was probably the best baseball moment of my life,” Wille said. “I knew I got it pretty good. The other team scored first, so to be able to answer right away was a big moment for me.
“The whole week was just such a cool experience because we had a chance to meet a lot of guys we’ve been playing against the last few years. It’s cool how you can create a bond in such a short amount of time. And it was a good feeling to perform in front of everybody and prove I can play on that stage.”
Dubuque Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher led the Small East squad, which included the Golden Eagles’ Jack Walsh and Ryan Brosius and Beckman Catholic’s Luke Schieltz, as well as former Dubuquer and current Waukon standout Carter Schellsmidt. Small East finished with an 0-3 record.