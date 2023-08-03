West Dubuque Vs. Maquoketa Baseball
Western Dubuque senior pitcher Isaac Then received the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s player of the year award at the association’s Senior All-Star Series banquet on Friday night in Carroll.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Isaac Then patiently listened as the emcee read the statistics and accolades for the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s player of the year before revealing the winner.

When the Western Dubuque senior left-handed pitcher heard the final line, “two-time MVP of the Class 3A state championship game,” he realized he would be the recipient during the IHSBCA Senior All-Star Series banquet Friday night in Carroll.

