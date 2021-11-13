DeFOREST, Wis. — Saint Mary’s Springs scored 35 unanswered points to stun the Darlington Redbirds, 35-24, Friday night in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal at DeForest High School. The Ledgers (11-2) advanced to Thursday’s state championship game against Colby (12-1).
The Redbirds (11-2), who had just 118 rushing yards in their first meeting, stormed out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead with 200 yards rushing.
Darlington used a 9-yard run from senior Easton Evenstad on its opening drive followed by a 65-yard punt return from senior Braden Davis to take an early 16-0 lead on the Ledgers.
“We came out ready and had an unbelievable first quarter,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “The holes were there, and our guys moved the ball well.”
Davis found the end zone again in the first quarter on a 6-yard score for a 24-0 lead.
The Ledgers got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard pass from Cullen King to Sam Baker with 1:56 left in the first half, and their defense came up with a big stop to end the half after the Redbirds got down to the St. Mary’s Springs 12-yard line.
“That was huge,” Winkers said. “If we could’ve gotten that score and then we get the ball right back to start the second half ... that’s big.”
Momentum continued to sway to the Ledgers’ side in the third quarter when Darlington turned the ball over on downs. Springs scored on a 34-yard run by Brody Hyland, cutting the lead to 24-14.
Facing a fourth-and-1 on the Ledgers’ 25-yard line, the Redbirds again turned the ball over on downs, setting up a 13-yard pass from King to James Bohn just plays later to end the quarter trailing, 24-21.
The Redbird offense continued to struggle moving the ball, and Springs was able to take its first lead of the game on its next possession, 28-24, with an 11-yard score from Hyland with 7:27 remaining.
“This was a tough way for a great season to end,” Winkers said. “Springs made some big plays there in the second half and we didn’t. They are a Level 4 team for a reason.”