After grinding out a win Wednesday over host Bellevue, the Clarke women’s basketball team won its 11th straight game more convincingly on Thursday.
The Pride (14-2) flexed their muscle defensively, holding Mayville State to just 27 points after three quarters en route to a 69-49 victory at the Bruin Classic in Bellevue, Neb.
Bellevue, Iowa, natives Giana Michels and Emma Kelchen led Clarke with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Tina Ubl also scored 13, and Maquoketa High grad Hannah Ambrosy added nine.
Dubuque 67, St. Olaf 54 — At Northfield, Minn.: Tabria Thomas had a game-high 21 points, Karsen Kershner added 16, and the Spartans (8-4) defeated the host team at the St. Olaf Holiday Classic.
UW-La Crosse 70, Loras 53 — At Loras AWC: Sami Martin led all scorers with 20 points, but the Duhawks couldn’t climb out of an early deficit and fell in the Loras Holiday Tournament.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 82, St. Norbert 57 — At De Pere, Wis.: The Division III No. 3-ranked Pioneers saw five players reach double figures in scoring in a rout at the St. Norbert Holiday Tournament. Kyle Tuma led the way with 17 points, Justin Stovall added 14, Logan Pearson 12, and Quentin Shields and Jack Huml added 11 points apiece.
Loras 101, Lawrence 83 — At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen's six 3-pointers and 32 points sparked a big night offensively for the Duhawks (10-2). Ali Sabet added 22 points, as the hosts rolled in the Loras Holiday Tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo netted a game-high 20 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Pointers (8-1) cruised past Black Hawk.
South Beloit 35, Galena 32 — At Lanark, Ill.: Parker Studtmann led the Pirates with 11 points, but Galena fell at the Eastland Holiday Tournament. Ethan Hefel scored 16 points to lead the Pirates past Forreston, 45-30, on Wednesday.
Belmont 71, Warren 67 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves clawed their way back from a 14-point halftime deficit to defeat the Warriors. Ty Palzkill scored a game-high 29 points while Waylon Palzkill added 25 to lead Belmont. Reed McNutt paced Warren with 22 points.
Platteville 53, Fennimore 51 —At Platteville, Wis.: Jesse Martin netted 17 points, and Devin Digman added 15, as the Hillmen held off the Golden Eagles’ second-half rally. Austin Horn led Fennimore with 17 points.
Bishop McNamara 50, East Dubuque 38 — At Bloomington, Ill.: The Warriors trailed by 18 at the half and couldn’t fight back at the State Farm Holiday Classic. Zach Freiburger led East Dubuque with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 48, Belmont 34 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Pirates won their seventh in a row while handing the No. 3-ranked Braves their first defeat of the year. Maggie Furlong led Galena with 14 points, and Reese Runde had eight for Belmont.
Platteville 58, Fennimore 32 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies led all scorers with 23 points, Hailey Weigel added 14, and Lizzie Poller 10, as the Hillmen breezed past Fennimore. Braycee Nelson led the Golden Eagles with 10 points.
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Shullsburg 33 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell had 11 points, and Taylor Russell posted seven, but the Miners were stopped at home.
BOYS SWIMMING
Platteville/Lancaster 5th — At Baraboo, Wis.: The co-op placed fifth at the Thunderbird Holiday Classic on Wednesday with 201 points. Titus Wunderlin (1:00.53) placed first in the 100 butterfly, and Platteville/Lancaster claimed the 100 freestyle relay in 47.98.