At this point, it’s become a rite of passage for Western Dubuque’s quarterback to tie the program’s single-game passing touchdown record.
Quinn Baumhover set the record with five in 2017. Calvin Harris matched it twice, once in 2018 and again in 2019. Garrett Baumhover tossed five in a game in 2020.
Jack Clemens has topped them all.
Clemens set two new school records on Friday night, throwing for 480 yards and six touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 55-39 loss to Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock in Epworth.
Clemens completed 21 of 39 passes and had three interceptions. Garrett Baumhover held the previous yardage mark, throwing for 447 yards against Dubuque Hempstead last season to break a record held by his older brother Quinn by just 2 yards.
Andrew Oltmanns had six catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Bryant added 131 yards and two scores on seven receptions, and Daviyon Gaston had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.
It’s playoff time — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday morning released playoff pairings for the four smallest classifications, and four of the area’s five qualifiers will open their postseason on the road.
Dyersville Beckman (8-0), the Class 1A District 4 champion, will host South Hardin (3-5) in the first round of the 1A playoffs on Friday night. Cascade (4-4), which earned the district’s fourth seed, will play at Iowa City Regina (8-0).
Dubuque Wahlert (3-5) will open its 2A playoff debut at Camanche (5-3).
Bellevue (5-3) plays at Lisbon (7-1) in the first round of the Class A playoffs, and Edgewood-Colesburg (5-3) opens the 8-player postseason at WACO Wayland (8-0).
Four four-team pods will be drawn prior to the second round of the postseason.
The Class 5A, 4A and 3A regular season ends next week, with the first round of the playoffs scheduled for Oct. 29.
Golden Eagles rolling — Wahlert rolled into the postseason with its second consecutive shutout and a dominant performance on the ground.
The Golden Eagles averaged 7.8 yards per rush in a 49-0 victory at Jesup on Friday night. Wahlert had beaten Oelwein, 35-0, a week prior.
Ryan Brosius led Wahlert’s 289-yard attack with 106 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries. Kenny Petraitis ran for 48 yards and two more touchdowns, while Michael Bormann added 64 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Eisbach ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Carson Cummer, Ian Borelli, Zach Callahan and Eisbach intercepted passes for Wahlert.
Blazers spread it around — Five different players scored offensive touchdowns as Dyersville Beckman clinched its district championship with a 41-7 victory over MFL/Mar-Mac.
Owen Huehnergarth, Luke Schieltz, Nick Wulfekuhle and Johan Platel scored rushing touchdowns for the Trailblazers. Padraig Gallagher caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Cayden Gassmann, who threw for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception.