For the second straight year, the boys basketball teams from the Six Rivers East and West joined forces in an effort to bring awareness to suicide prevention.
On Friday, there were 14 games among varsity and junior varsity teams that took place throughout four different counties in the annual Six Rivers Crossover.
“Each school got to decide where the money they raised would go,” event coordinator and Shullsburg school counselor Susan Morhardt said. “I was inspired to put this event together after hearing a speaker from the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Iowa County. Our goal is really just to get the word out and to reduce the stigma.”
Benton High School hosted Argyle, and gift baskets from both schools were raffled off. They also donated the proceeds from a 50/50 drawing and popcorn sales, according to Benton Athletic Director Kyle Kern.
At Shullsburg High School, a bucket was passed around to collect donations and T-shirts were also sold prior to and at the game. West teams and fans wore teal shirts, while the East wore purple shirts.
“Grant, Green and Lafayette counties all have Mental Health Matters organizations that educate, advocate and connect people on suicide awareness,” Morhardt said. “Several of the schools chose to donate to these organizations.”
At River Ridge High School, students sold T-shirts, provided a resource table, and hosted a half-court and 3-point shooting contest during halftime of the varsity game, with nearly $800 raised for the Suicide Coalition.
“So many people have a personal connection with suicide,” Morhardt said. “It’s so important that we continue to work to prevent it.”
Fans from Potosi and Barneveld passed buckets throughout the stands to collect donations during a three-minute period in between the varsity and junior varsity games. Potosi fans were able to raise $204.74 in three minutes.
“It’s great to see all of these schools participating in an event for such a powerful cause,” Morhardt said. “I really just took an idea and ran with it. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a success.”