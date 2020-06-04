Stephen Halliday and Riley Stuart always felt as though they had just as much support in the classroom as they did on the ice this season.
It’s part of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ organizational DNA.
The United States Hockey League on Wednesday selected the soon-to-be Dubuque Senior graduates to its annual six-man all-academic team. In the three seasons since Oliver David has been the head coach, Dubuque has claimed seven of the 18 all-academic team spots available.
“Obviously, the reason we’re here in the first place is to prepare for college hockey, so it’s important that the whole organization believes your education is a priority,” said Stuart, who carries a 3.925 grade point average and has committed to Arizona State University. “The cool thing is your teammates who aren’t in high school or taking college courses feel the same way. If you ever have a question about your homework or how to balance school and hockey, you know you can go to them for help.”
It’s a team effort. JoAnne Gibson, a teacher at Senior from 1975 to 2008 and an adjunct faculty member at Northeast Iowa Community College, has served as the Saints’ education coordinator since 2010 and assists players in preparing for the next step in their educational careers. She also coordinates study hall sessions with Saints assistant coach Justin Hale while the team is on the road.
The support extends to the faculty and students at Senior. Early this season, Halliday leaned on Rams baseball player Kameron Rector to coordinate the coursework he missed.
“Playing in the USHL while you’re still in high school is a lot more challenging than you might think, just because there are times when we miss quite a bit of school,” said Halliday, a University of North Dakota commit who carries a 4.0 GPA. “The teachers and counselors at Senior were pretty understanding of our schedules, so they were willing to work with us. I did online school my junior year, but I thought going to Senior was actually easier to manage because you had more people looking out for you. It was pretty cool that Kam went out of his way to help me get caught up with what I missed.”
The Saints’ roster included just five high school-aged players this season. Several others took online postgraduate courses.
“Academics are a huge part of our recruiting pitch, and awards like this show that we’re doing things the right way,” said Kalle Larsson, the USHL general manager of the year. “It’s not just about playing hockey here. We want guys to play hockey, go to school, serve the community, grow as a human being and then move on to the next level.”