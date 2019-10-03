Less-than-ideal weather conditions provided Dubuque the perfect dose of adversity entering the heart of American Rivers Conference play.
It also gave the Spartans an extra reason to celebrate a non-conference victory.
Isabelle Robinson and Brooke Brodzinski scored goals, and Dubuque beat the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 2-0, in a steady rain on Wednesday night at Oyen Field, giving Spartans coach Jason Berna his 200th career win with the program.
In his 19th year with the team, Berna is averaging 10.5 wins per season with at least seven regular-season matches remaining this year.
“You don’t set out coaching trying to get to anything like that, you just try to win one game at a time, and tonight was winning another game,” said Berna, who founded Dubuque’s men’s and women’s programs in 2001. “But when you look back at it, you kind of look back at where you started and kind of where you’re at today, and I’m just really proud of the girls.”
It was the fourth win in five matches for Dubuque (8-2), which was coming off an 11-1 win over Buena Vista in its A-R-C opener on Saturday.
The Spartans host Nebraska Wesleyan (9-1, 0-0) on Saturday before hitting the road for games next week at Wartburg (6-1-2, 0-0-1) and Central (5-4-1, 0-1).
“We’re pretty confident going into it,” said Spartans goalkeeper Tori Roethler, who made two saves and registered her fourth shutout of the season. “We want to keep the positivity going, and this helps get the ball rolling.”
Robinson tapped in a rebound in the 35th minute as Dubuque took a 1-0 lead into the break. Brodzinski headed home a corner kick from Natalie Dienstbach in the 58th minute for her fourth goal of the season, matching Dienstbach for the team lead.
UW-Platteville lost for the fourth time in five matches and slipped to 1-8-1 overall.
The Pioneers open WIAC play on Saturday at home against UW-River Falls.
The defense has been doing its job for the Pioneers so far this season, but finding offense will be a priority moving forward. UW-P has been been shut out eight times in its first 10 games and has only scored one goal since a 3-2 loss in the season opener.
In that span, the Pioneers have found themselves at a 90-38 disadvantage in shots on goal and have been outscored, 14-3.
Part of that is just bad luck. Pioneers coach Emily Ryan said the team has lost five or six starters to injury, including one of the team’s top scoring options to a season-ending ACL injury.
“It’s been tough, but we have a bunch that has stepped up and defensively we are sound,” Ryan said. “We’re keeping some great teams to one, two goals, but we’re obviously missing somebody up top to be able to put the ball in the back of the net.”
UW-P goalkeeper Flaherty made nine saves against the Spartans.