Abby Eriksen scored a pair of goals Sunday afternoon to lead the Loras College women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Fontbonne in St. Louis.
Eriksen scored in the 17th and 66th minutes to give the Duhawks (4-0-1) a pair of leads. Caitlin Farrell added an insurance goal in the 84th minute, and Kyndal Kells earned the victory in goal.
UW-Platteville 6, Lakeland 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alyssa Peterson, Bryanne Pinkowski, Leah Kubasta, Vanessa Peterson, Lilly Rausch and Danielle Culotta scored as the Pioneers outshot Lakeland, 32-6, to improve to 3-0-2.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 8, Rockford 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Matt Walter scored three goals, Marcelo Garay added two, and Jack Gentilli, Cayden Carlson and Jacob Keller also scored for the Pioneers (3-2-0) in the blowout win. Platteville outshot Rockford, 41-3, and Chase Werner earned the win in goal.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Hawkins shares medalist honors — At Stockton, Ill.: The University of Dubuque’s Morgan Hawkins, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, finished in a three-way tie for first place with St. Scholastica’s Carissa Oberding and Dubuque’s Megan Gile at the Midwest Region Classic this weekend at Woodbine Bend Golf Course. All three shot 7-over-par 79s. Dubuque’s B team and A team finished 1-2.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBall
Augsburg 3, Dubuque 0 — At Minneapolis: Kate Messino tallied 22 assists, and Julie May floored nine kills for the Spartans, who dropped a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 decision. Katie Wright led the Spartans with 10 digs.