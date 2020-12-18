It was delayed by nine months, but the Clarke University women’s basketball team finally squared off with Our Lady of the Lake University on Thursday.
The two programs were supposed to meet in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament in March, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus. On a neutral court in Springfield, Mo., nine months later, Clarke notched the victory, 74-65, for its eighth straight win.
Makenna Haase led the No. 13-ranked Pride (9-1) with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Tina Ubl dropped 17 points. Emma Kelchen added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Haase is now just 12 points away from becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. She could set the record during the Pride’s next game on Jan. 6 at Grand View.
The game marked the season opener for Our Lady of the Lake, which is receiving votes in the latest poll. The Pride led most of the contest and pushed the lead to 17 with 2:08 to go until halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wildcats top poll, Comets make debut — Maquoketa Valley jumped to the top spot in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.
The Wildcats are 5-0 and moved up from the No. 2 position in Class 2A.
Making its debut in the 2A poll is Bellevue at No. 13. The Comets are 5-0 on the season.
Dubuque Wahlert (2-2) fell in the Class 4A poll from No. 7 to 12th.
The other top spots belonged to Southeast Polk (5A), Glenwood (4A), Cherokee (3A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A).
Clayton Ridge 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles won a defensive battle and improved to 3-3.
Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans (3-2) took care of business at home, pulling away in the second half behind Bailey Lutes’ 14 points and 11 from Allison Daugherty.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Brayden Dailey dropped 26 points, Jack Misky added 14, and the top-ranked Cubans cruised to 2-0.
Potosi 68, Benton 58 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains rallied from a halftime deficit and held off the Zephyrs, as Gavin Wunderlin scored 24 points and Sam Udelhofen added 17.
Mineral Point 72, Southwestern 57 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Joah Filardo’s 26 points outdueled Peerson Kephart’s 22 points as the Pointers beat the Wildcats.
Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Miners (3-1) pulled away in the second half to defeat the Eagles, fronted by Brendan Kudronowicz’s 24 points.
Iowa-Grant 82, Riverdale 56 — At Livingston, Wis.: Reid Lundell scored 22 points, Isaac Hill added 21 and Alex Popple 17 as the Panthers dominated.
Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Blackhawks went cold offensively in the road loss.
PREP WRESTLING
Dubuque Senior 60, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 15 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jaxon Roling (120), Jack Smith (170), Ethan Scott (182), Patrick Ford (195), Ethan Manders (220) and Cohen Pfohl (285) all won by fall to power the Rams.
Western Dubuque 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nevin Pins scored a fall in 41 seconds at 138 pounds, and Ben Schueller (132) added another in 1:06 as the Bobcats routed the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Washington 42, Dubuque Wahlert 42 — At Wahlert: Jake Brosius (195 pounds) won by fall in 15 seconds and Gabe Anstoetter (182) added another in 50 seconds, but the Golden Eagles lost on tiebreaker due to forfeiting more matches than the Warriors.
Trailblazers notch win — At Manchester, Iowa: Nick Schmidt secured a victory in 34 seconds at 126 pounds, helping Dyersville Beckman to a 42-33 victory over Mount Vernon. The Trailblazers lost to West Delaware, 62-12, and the Hawks also beat Mount Vernon, 73-3.
Maquoketa goes 1-2 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals earned a 54-21 win over Clinton, but dropped matches to West Liberty (44-24) and Solon (51-18). William Caes (285) earned two falls and a forfeit for Maquoketa.
Vikings swept — At Lisbon, Iowa: Peyton Gaul scored a pin in 32 seconds and won another match by forfeit at 106, but Edgewood-Colesburg lost to Wyoming Midland (48-27) and Lisbon (72-12).
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Washington 124, Dubuque Senior 42 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Gavin Hall won the 50 freestyle (23.39 seconds) in the Rams’ only victory against the Warriors.