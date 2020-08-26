Brooke Denniston delivered 10 digs and six ace serves as the Cascade volleyball team made sure the long trip paid off with a sweep of MFL/Mar-Mac, 25-21, 25-18, 25-8, to open the season on Tuesday night in Monona, Iowa.
Megan Smith added 15 assists for the Cougars in the sweep. Ally Hoffman led the team with six kills, while Julia Ludwig chipped in six aces.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Iowa City West 151, Dubuque Hempstead 35 — At Hempstead: Samantha Fish finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly to lead the Mustangs. The state powerhouse Women of Troy won all 12 events and went 1-2-3 in two of the three relays.
PREP GOLF
Freeport Aquin 191, East Dubuque 197 — At Freeport, Ill.: Jacob Lange earned medalist honors for the Warriors with a 43, but the Bulldogs squeaked out a win at Park Hills Golf Course.
Lanark Eastland 192, River Ridge/Scales Mound 210 — At Galena, Ill.: Thomas Hereau led the Wildcats with a 44 to finish runner-up overall, but the Cougars pulled out the win at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.