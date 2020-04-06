When a text message popped up on my phone from Eric Lucy on March 19, a sinking feeling came over me.
It was a feeling I was quite familiar with, and one I remember quite vividly.
Nearly 12 years ago, a phone call from my stepfather changed my life forever. I sat down, despite knowing what was going to be said on the other end — my mother had passed away from cancer. No matter how prepared you think you are for that news, you’re never prepared for it.
Not by a long shot.
So when Eric — Wahlert’s assistant tennis coach and all-around good guy in my book — shot me a text for the first time in months, I feared it was not good news. I was aware Wahlert boys head tennis coach Julie Westercamp had traveled to Maryland recently to try an experimental treatment to slow down her aggressive cancer and was hoping for the best.
With a deep breath, I opened up his message. Again, I sat down despite knowing what was coming.
Julie has taken a turn for the worse. Saw her today and she’s weak and on pain meds. Was able to talk freely and said she’s not giving up but also making plans if she’s not around in a month.
With Eric’s suggestion, I sent a text to Julie and let her know, quite simply, that she was one of the most wonderful people that I had the privilege of meeting during my years at the TH. The following day, March 20, she sent me a text back.
Thank you Steve. You are a wonderful man. I deeply appreciate everything you do (heart emoji).
Julie Westercamp passed away five days later. She was 64.
When the news came, I welled up a little and a few tears were shed, no doubt. Writing about her death and listening to the wonderful memories that friends and family have of Julie was one of the most difficult tasks of my career. It also made me think of the impact she left on the countless other lives that she’d touched, many of which were much longer than the relationship that I had with Julie.
I first met Julie on July 18, 2015, at the Mississippi Valley Open. I interviewed her for a story about Sarah Dalton, another in a long line of successful tennis players who were groomed by Julie at a young age. As we talked, I began to feel foolish asking her all these background questions. How have I never crossed paths with her before?
That was about to change.
When she became the Wahlert boys tennis coach, we had the pleasure of chatting often throughout the tennis season. The pride and joy she took in coaching these young men came through with each word, and the elation she experienced leading the Eagles to state records in their ninth and 10th Iowa state championships was remarkable. You could truly tell those moments were some of the best in her life. She loved the game and her team — that included Eric and fellow assistant coach Aimee Walsh.
When news broke that Julie was diagnosed with cancer, it was stunning. How could this happen to such a wonderful person? I thought the same when my mom received her diagnosis. I wrote a column in my support of Julie, and for the first time publicly acknowledged that my mom was a victim of cancer.
With no exaggeration, Julie and I’s relationship changed at that point. Every time I attended a meet, she always greeted me with a big smile and pulled me in with a one-armed side hug — a funny sight I’m sure, this 6-foot-5 giant being seemingly consoled by tiny, petite Julie — and always told me that she was praying for my mom. Every meet, win or lose, she made it a point to let me know that she was thinking of my mom and my family.
In less than five years, Julie made an impact on me that won’t be forgotten. And I’m just the tip of the iceberg.
“Julie ‘Westy’ Westercamp was one of the most positive people I’ve ever met,” said Luke Wickham, a 1995 Western Dubuque grad who played tennis for the Bobcats and emailed me after hearing of her passing. “She influenced thousands of people with her energy and infectious laugh. She was part Mother Teresa, part Billie Jean King. She was a true leader. A pioneer for women’s athletics.
“In her younger years, she was one of the most versatile athletes in Dubuque County, maybe the state. She had a tremendous positive influence on thousands of students in Dubuque County and was loved and admired by everyone. She will be missed.”
Under Julie, the Golden Eagles coaches were known for handing out “IMPACT” tennis balls to the players that made the most impact over the course of a meet. It was simply a tennis ball with the word “IMPACT” written on it with black permanent marker.
Fitting I suppose, as Julie’s lasting impact will forever be on our hearts, permanently.