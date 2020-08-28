Before the Iowa prep football season officially begins with games tonight, two area programs have been sent to the sidelines with positive COVID-19 test results.
Three days after Dyersville Beckman canceled its season opener due to a coach and player testing positive for the coronavirus, on Thursday Maquoketa became the latest team to cancel its season opener set for tonight at DeWitt Central due to a positive test coming from a player.
“The district has been informed by public health (officials) of a positive case of COVID-19 that has affected the varsity football team,” the district announced. “Those people who were deemed to be in close contact have been notified and instructed to isolate for 14 days per public health guidelines.”
DeWitt Central will host Ottumwa tonight instead. Per the 14-day isolation guidelines, the Cardinals would also have to cancel their Sept. 4 home opener against Independence. Maquoketa’s next game would be its district opener on Sept. 11 at West Liberty.
The school confirmed only one player had tested positive at this point. The Cardinals can’t practice during the quarantine period.
Due to school district policy, Cardinals coach Kevin Bowman was unable to comment. The district announcement noted that district and health officials will continue to monitor the situation.
“As a reminder, positive cases in any building are handled on a case-by-case basis in collaboration with local public health,” the announcement stated.