Jake Brosius got the better of his former teammate, but Aaron Savary’s side earned the W.
Brosius, a Coe College sophomore, knocked a sixth-inning RBI double off of former Dubuque Wahlert teammate and current University Iowa freshman pitcher Aaron Savary, but the Hawkeyes came away victorious, 8-2, on Tuesday at Duane Banks Field.
Brosius finished the game 1-for-2 with two walks to go along with the RBI double. Cascade grad Reid Rausch finished 0-for-4, while Dubuque Senior product Gavin Guns was 0-for-1, but reached on a hitbatsman for Coe (1-3).
Savary allowed two hits and one earned run, and recorded two strikeouts in his lone inning of work in his debut outing for the Hawkeyes, who are off to a 10-1 start for the first time since 1942. Iowa has now won seven games in a row.
BOYS PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Faley 3rd in shot put — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert senior Duke Faley was the top area finisher with a third-place effort (55-8 1/4) at the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome. Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius placed eighth in the 60-yard dash in 7.07, and ran the opening leg of the 4x200 (1:35.89) along with Matthew Nachtman, William Herbst and Anderson Herbst, which placed eighth.
Dubuque Hempstead saw three individuals and one relay team finish inside the top 10. Justin Potts (53.08) placed sixth in the 400, while Caleb Kass (9:44.94) and John Maleney, (9:58.41) were sixth and eighth in the 3,200, respectively. The Mustangs’ quartet of Zack Johnson, Micah Fern, Charlie Driscoll and Owen Leitzen placed 10th in the 4x800 in 8:43.59.
Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand was the Bobcat’s top individual placer with a fifth-place effort (9:44.16) in the 3,200. Daviyon Gaston was eighth in the long jump (20-7 1/2), and Crock Carpenter, Tyler Horstman, Dillon Aulwes and Ian Fagan (1:34.98) came in fourth in the 4x200.
COLLEGE TRACK
Loras squads ranked No. 2 & No. 3 — Loras College’s indoor track & field programs are entering the championships as top-three seeds in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Rating Index.
The Duhawk men rose two spots to No. 2 in this week’s edition of the index while the Duhawk women held serve at No. 3. The men are eyeing their first ever indoor national championship while the women are looking to defend national championship from a season ago.
