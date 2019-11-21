Here is a capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 3A state championship game:
WESTERN DUBUQUE (12-0) vs. SOLON (12-0)
Site — UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
TV — KFXA
Livestream — ihssn.com/live
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Tickets — $10 ($10 parking)
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 48-13, in the first round of the playoffs
How Western Dubuque got here — The Bobcats won District 4 with a 5-0 record to qualify for the playoffs. Western Dubuque beat Washington, 42-10, in the first round; North Scott, 29-7, in the quarterfinals; and Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 48-14, in the semifinals.
How Solon got here — The Spartans won District 6 with a 5-0 record to qualify for the playoffs. Solon defeated Iowa City Liberty, 14-7, in the first round; Pella, 24-0, in the quarterfinals; and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 43-36, in the semifinals.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Calvin Harris (135 of 201 passing, 67.2%, 2,043 yards, 27 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 76 rushing attempts, 360 yards, 12 touchdowns); Ben Bryant (123 rushing attempts, 911 yards, 13 touchdowns, 24 receptions, 293 yards, 3 touchdowns); Jake Hosch (108 rushing attempts, 507 yards, 6 touchdowns, 6 receptions, 41 yards); Jackson Burger (69 rushing attempts, 457 yards, 5 touchdowns); Will Burds (48 receptions, 893 yards, 16 touchdowns); Bryce Ploessl (15 receptions, 266 yards, 2 touchdowns); Tommy DeSollar (16 receptions, 254 yards, 4 touchdowns)
Western Dubuque defensive leaders — Carter Kluesner (34 solo tackles, 63.5 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, 1 return touchdown); Will Burds (32 solo tackles, 56.5 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, two fumble recoveries); Ben Bryant (28 solo tackles, 44.5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery); Jake Hosch (18 solo tackles, 39 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery); Sawyer Nauman (16 solo tackles, 37.5 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery); Dusty Wille (22 solo tackles, 33 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery); Will Conlan (11 solo tackles, 30 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss); Collin Hogan (20 solo tackles, 27 total tackles, 1 interception); Bryce Ploessl (19 solo tackles, 26.5 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions); Cameron Kluesner (13 solo tackles, 25.5 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Western Dubuque special teams leaders — Gabe Ulrichs (55-for-61 extra-point attempts, 2-for-5 field goal attempts, long of 28, 21 punts, 34.9 average, long of 60, 71 kickoffs, 9 touchbacks, 47.3 average); Will Burds (9 kickoff returns, 39.3 average, 10 punt returns, 15.2 average); Ben Bryant (6 kickoff returns, 14.8 average, 2 punt returns, 18.5 average)
Solon offensive leaders — Cam Miller (145 of 212 passing, 68.4%, 2,266 yards, 27 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 144 rushing attempts, 758 yards, 11 touchdowns); Seamus Poynton (125 rushing attempts, 732 yards, 13 touchdowns, 15 receptions, 247 yards, 2 touchdowns); AJ Coons (54 receptions, 922 yards, 12 touchdowns); Jace Anderegg (47 rushing attempts, 247 yards, 9 touchdowns, 46 receptions, 624 yards, 8 touchdowns); Cole Arduser (6 receptions, 151 yards, 2 touchdowns)
Solon defensive leaders — Jax Flynn (42 solo tackles, 87 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery); Carson Shive (29 solo tackles, 71 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception); Jace Anderegg (23 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery); Lucas TePoel (17 solo tackles, 37 total tackles, 1 interception); Nolan Pattison (13 solo tackles, 26.5 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack); Michael Broghammer (7 solo tackles, 23.5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack); Seamus Poynton (10 solo tackles, 21.5 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery); AJ Coons (8 solo tackles, 19 total tackles, 1 interception)
Solon special teams leaders — Cael O’Neill (54 of 56 extra-point attempts, 2-for-2 field goal attempts, long of 33, 60 kickoffs, 15 touchbacks, 50.3 average); Trey Stebral (26 punts, 36.0 average, long of 48); AJ Coons (11 kickoff returns, 17.1 average, 12 punt returns, 13.2 average); Seamus Poynton (38 kickoff returns, 2.1 average, 14 punt returns, 9.1 average)
Outlook — The only two teams who finished the regular season undefeated in Class 3A will play for the state title, and it appears to be a fairly balanced matchup. Solon is third in 3A in passing yards; the Bobcats are fifth. Western Dubuque is ninth in 3A in rushing yards; the Spartans are 15th. Solon is allowing 9.8 points per game; Western Dubuque surrenders 9.2 per game. The Bobcats haven’t allowed more than 20 points in a game all season, and have only allowed three teams to score as many as 14 points — two of them reached the state semifinals and the third was the two-time defending state champion. Solon similarly has only allowed three teams to reach 14 points — Washington, Mount Pleasant and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The only common opponent the teams have is Washington. The Spartans beat the Demons, 35-20, in Week 6 in Washington. The Bobcats beat Washington, 42-10, in the first round of the playoffs in Epworth. Solon is making its 30th playoff appearance and its 15th consecutive. The Spartans are in the title game for the first time since winning the 2010 3A crown. Solon also won three straight Class 2A titles from 2007-09. The Spartans are in the championship game for the 10th time in program history. Solon has five state championships and an all-time playoff record of 57-24. Western Dubuque has a 14-13 record in its 15 postseason appearances. The Bobcats have qualified for the postseason in seven of the last nine seasons and are making their second consecutive appearance in the championship game. Western Dubuque lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 34-20, in last year’s final. The Bobcats won the 2001 3A championship in their only other appearance in the title game.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 27, Solon 21