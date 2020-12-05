The defending United States Hockey League champions apparently haven’t skipped a beat.
The Chicago Steel won the special teams battle Friday night in skating to a 4-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center. Chicago, which averaged six goals per game in its first six games prior to Friday, went 2-for-8 on the power play and limited Dubuque to 0-for-3. The final goal came on an empty net.
The Saints fell to 0-5-0 and will seek their first victory in a coronavirus-slowed season at 7:05 tonight against arch rival Waterloo (1-2-0).
“We’re making progress,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The tough part is going to be to continue convincing the players that they are on the right path. That’s the job we have ahead of us.
“They’re kids so a little validation is going to give them that extra shot of confidence. It really matters. In our season-ending review with the players last year, they said getting off to a really good start made a difference and helped them sustain momentum throughout the season. We’re on the opposite side now. We’re trying to build before we sustain momentum.”
Matthew Gleason opened the scoring 11:03 into the first period with a goal from the low slot. He took a deflected pass and snapped a quick shot past Dubuque goalie Aidan McCarthy’s glove hand. Jackson Blake and Ian Moore assisted.
Just 5:02 later, Matt Coronato converted the Steel’s third power play of the game to double the lead. Sean Farrell worked the puck to Erik Middendorf at the goal mouth, and Middendorf slid a pass through the blue paint to Coronato for the tap-in and his eighth goal of the year.
Dubuque cut the deficit in half 2:48 into the middle period on Stephen Halliday’s first goal of the season. Halliday forced a turnover to set up a 2-on-1 with Connor Kurth. He faked a pass and scored on a wrist shot from the left circle.
But the Steel got that goal back later in the period while enjoying their sixth power play opportunity. Adam Robbins scored on a one-timer set up by Joe Miller.
Mackie Samoskevich scored an empty net goal late in the third period to account for the final margin.
McCarthy finished with 23 saves. Haas had 28.