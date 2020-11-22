MEG BESLER
Western Dubuque • Sr. • OH
Stats: 331 kills, 684 attempts, .377 kill percentage, 61 digs, 48 blocks, 4 ace serves.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A all-state first team; Class 4A Northeast all-district; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.
Bottom line: When the Bobcats — who boasted a bevy of hitters — needed a crucial hit during their Iowa state tournament run, they turned to ‘Meg-a-tron,’ who surpassed 500 career kills this season.
KIERSTEN SCHMITT
Dyersville Beckman • Jr. • OH
Stats: 305 kills, 621 attempts, .366 kill percentage, 240 assists, 110 digs, 69 blocks, 10 ace serves.
Honors: Iowa Class 2A all-state first team; Class 2A Northeast all-district; Unanimous All-WaMaC Conference East Division first team.
Bottom line: For the second consecutive season, Schmitt — an Iowa State University commit — dazzled with her presence at the net, and she was unselfish, too, with a nice amount of assists to her credit.
AVA HAUSER
West Delaware • Sr. • OH
Stats: 334 kills, 982 attempts, .249 kill percentage, 243 digs, 38 ace serves, 34 blocks, 13 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A all-state second team; Class 4A state all-tournament team; Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All-Star; Class 4A Northeast all-district; All-WaMaC Conference East Division first team.
Bottom line: During the Hawks’ special run to the Iowa Class 4A state title match and eventual runner-up finish, Hauser was clutch and delivered 40 kills over three matches.
ALAYNA DIGMAN
Platteville • Sr. • MH
Stats: 174 kills, 364 attempts, .478 kill percentage, 50 blocks, 44 digs, 23 ace serves, 9 assists.
Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 all-state honorable mention; Southwest Wisconsin Conference Player of the Year.
Bottom line: In a unique season where the Hillmen lost in the sectional final only to sub-in and play at the WIAA state tournament, Digman was the leader of a loaded and balanced Platteville squad.
KAYLA KLOTZ
Shullsburg • Sr. • MH
Stats: 157 kills, 405 attempts, .388 kill percentage, 55 digs, 42 blocks, 19 ace serves, 11 assists.
Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state honorable mention; Six Rivers West Conference Player of the Year.
Bottom line: Throughout a special season for the Miners, who finished 11-1 as Six Rivers West champs, it was Klotz that provided the playmaking ability as an athletic, dynamic attacker in the middle.
MORGAN HAWKINS
Dubuque Hempstead • Sr. • Setter
Stats: 776 assists, 234 digs, 64 kills, 46 blocks, 14 ace serves.
Honors: Iowa Class 5A Northeast all-district; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team.
Bottom line: Hempstead had no shortage of strong hitters in its run to the Iowa Class 5A state tournament this season, and it was Hawkins’ precision passing and running of the offense that set the stage for their big swings. She could even surprise opponents with a perfectly timed kill.
MADDY MAAHS
Western Dubuque • Jr. • Setter
Stats: 950 assists, 202 digs, 57 kills, 34 ace serves, 11 blocks.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A all-state second team; Class 4A Northeast all-district; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division first team.
Bottom line: For the second year running, Maahs placed herself in the class of elite setters in the state, as her mark for the season ranked sixth in all of Iowa in setting up her slew of big Bobcat hitters. The team might not have had its success without her.
EMMA LINK
Dubuque Senior • Sr. • Libero
Stats: 410 digs, 38 assists, 32 ace serves, 10 kills.
Honors: Iowa Class 5A Northeast all-district; All-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team.
Bottom line: In a renaissance season for the Rams that saw the program crack the Class 5A rankings for the first time in ages under new coach Haley Zenner, Link’s defensive prowess ranked 24th in the state in digs and she closed her career with more than 1,200 digs for the Rams.