The Rickardsville A’s got an eight-run inning and a stellar pitching performance from Ian Meyer on Sunday to defeat Holy Cross in the championship game of the 19th annual Pleasant Grove semi-pro baseball tournament.
Rickardsville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then put the game out of reach with the eight-run explosion in the third inning to finish the season with a 24-13 overall record. The game ended via the mercy rule after 4½ innings.
Jack Hoffman and Barrett Bell each went 3-for-3, while Tim Felderman and Layne Boyer chipped in two hits apiece to lead Rickardsville’s 11-hit attack. Meyer allowed just two hits, including a double by Mike Canavello.
Rickardsville reached the final of the four-team weekend tournament with a 7-3 victory over Bernard. Brandon O’Connor went 3-for-4, while Travis Lyons and Sam Vorwald chipped in two hits each for the A’s in support of winning pitcher Bell. Max Hoffman and Ben Knepper doubled for Bernard, and Reis Rausch took the pitching loss.
Holy Cross scored five times in the top of the first inning en route to a 10-5 victory over Pleasant Grove in the other semifinal. Luke Kuennen, Quinn Baumhover and Aaron Gross had two hits apiece, Kuennen and Baumhover doubled, and Jaydn Kruse earned the pitching win. Pleasant Grove got a pair of hits from Nathan Casey, and Reed Stumpf took the loss on the mound.
