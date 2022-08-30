The Rickardsville A’s got an eight-run inning and a stellar pitching performance from Ian Meyer on Sunday to defeat Holy Cross in the championship game of the 19th annual Pleasant Grove semi-pro baseball tournament.

Rickardsville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, then put the game out of reach with the eight-run explosion in the third inning to finish the season with a 24-13 overall record. The game ended via the mercy rule after 4½ innings.

