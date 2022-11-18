The football rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State will have at least five more installments.
University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and Jamie Pollard, his counterpart at Iowa State University, jointly announced Thursday that they had extended the Cy-Hawk series contract two more seasons, through 2027.
The rivalry game, which was first played in 1894, has come under threat of ending as college football conferences expand and the Big Ten Conference potentially adding another league game to the schedule.
The teams have met annually since resuming the series in 1977, except when the game was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa holds a 46-23 lead in the series and has won six of the last seven matchups, but Iowa State earned a 10-7 victory in Iowa City earlier this season.
“I think one thing history has told us in this series, just expect a really tough, competitive, hard-fought ballgame, and that’s pretty much been the way it’s been year in and year out, 20-plus years. You can go back further than that,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
The teams were already scheduled to meet for the next three seasons, with the game in Ames, Iowa, in 2023 and 2025, and Iowa City in 2024.
The extension will have the teams meeting in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026 and in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027.
