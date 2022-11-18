Iowa St Iowa Football

Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing (52) helps carry the Cy-Hawk Trophy off the field after the Cyclones’ 10-7 victory over Iowa on Sept. 10 in Iowa City.

 Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

The football rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State will have at least five more installments.

University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and Jamie Pollard, his counterpart at Iowa State University, jointly announced Thursday that they had extended the Cy-Hawk series contract two more seasons, through 2027.

