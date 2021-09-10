Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
IOWA CITY WEST (1-1) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Iowa City West won, 38-24
Outlook — The Mustangs will need to put together their best performance of the young season to get their first victory over the Trojans since 2010. Last year marked the teams’ first meeting since 2015, but Iowa City West has won six straight in the series. Hempstead QB Noah Pettinger has thrown for 337 yards with one touchdown and an interception through two games, but the Mustangs are averaging just 2.5 yards per rush — a number that needs to increase.
TH prediction — Iowa City West 35, Hempstead 17
DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-1) at DAVENPORT NORTH (1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Rams are coming off their first loss of the year and will hope to rebound against a team they have beaten in three of their last four meetings. Senior QB Jack Gilligan has thrown for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and also is the team’s leading rusher with 134 yards and two scores. Walker Tart (4 receptions, 138 yards, 2 TDs), Landon Sauser (7 receptions, 85 yards) and Tommy Williams (5 receptions, 70 yards) have emerged as his favorite targets and will likely handle the bulk of the load in the passing game again.
TH prediction — Senior 24, Davenport North 16
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (2-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Xavier won, 17-14
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are almost through a season-opening gauntlet, but face another perennial power tonight in Xavier, which has won all nine meetings between the programs since 2008. Wahlert gave the Saints a scare in the postseason last year, but Xavier won’t be surprised this time. If the Eagles are going to pull off an upset, it will take a near-perfect effort on both sides of the ball, plus special teams.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Wahlert 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-2) at IOWA CITY LIBERTY (0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — First meeting
Outlook — The Bobcats’ losses have come against the only other programs to win Class 3A state titles over the last three years. Western Dubuque hopes to get over the hump this week against a program it has never played. Grant Glausser (129 rushing yards) and Spencer Zinn (110 yards, 1 touchdown) have taken turns leading the Bobcats’ ground attack while QB Jack Clemens has thrown three touchdown passes. If WD can take care of the football, that first win could be coming tonight.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 28, Iowa City Liberty 17
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (2-0) at MONTICELLO (2-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Radio — KDST–FM 99.3
Outlook — This one brings all the hype with both teams playing extremely well early in the season. Beckman routed Anamosa last week, 38-0, and was very impressive on each side of the ball. Quarterback Cayden Gassmann threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers, while running back Owen Huehnergarth continues to be a force on the ground. The Blazer defense has also been incredibly stingy. This will be their biggest challenge thus far. Expect a lot of points, but one big defensive play could decide the game.
TH prediction — Beckman 38, Monticello 35
CASCADE (1-1) at ANAMOSA (0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Cougars are coming off a big win over Durant despite star running back Jack Menster’s absence with an ankle injury. Tanner Simon picked up the slack with three scores on 186 yards rushing, and QB Justin Roling settled in with 159 yards passing and two touchdowns. Luke Ruggeberg has emerged as Roling’s favorite receiving target and has come up with several clutch catches in both games so far this season. Whether Menster suits up or not, look for the Cougar offense to put up points in this one.
TH prediction — Cascade 34, Anamosa 14
BELLEVUE (1-1) at NORTH LINN (2-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 27-12
Outlook — The Comets’ defense took a step backwards last week in a 42-38 loss to Starmont after an impressive showing in Week 1. In contrast, Bellevue’s offense put up 401 yards of total offense and took a giant leap forward after a shaky opening-week performance. Quarterback Cole Heim threw for five touchdowns last week and he will need to do more of the same tonight against a North Linn defense that hasn’t allowed a single point this season.
TH prediction — North Linn 24, Bellevue 21
CENTRAL CITY (0-2) at EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — After being shutout in a weather-shortened Week 1 loss, the Vikings offense came back last week on a mission putting up 72 points. Quarterback Cael Funk ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns and threw for two more. Central City’s defense has been shaky so far this season, allowing 51 points per game, so expect Ed-Co’s offense to carry that momentum into tonight’s contest.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Central City 14
ILLINOIS
LENA-WINSLOW (2-0) at GALENA (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Le-Win won, 14-7
Outlook — The Pirates have had this game circled on their calendar since Le-Win handed them their only loss last spring and claimed the conference championship. The Panthers are lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging 50 points per game, while their defense has only given up six points in two games thus far. Galena’s defense has been stout as well, allowing 14 points in Week 1, and pitching a shutout last week. They’ll have their hands full tonight and will need another stellar performance.
TH prediction — Lena-Winslow 35, Galena 24
WISCONSIN
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (0-3, 0-1) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (3-0, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville rolled last week and is averaging 36.7 points per game behind an offense that has run for 911 yards and nine touchdowns through three games. The Knights haven’t scored more than 14 points in a game this season, and will likely need more than that tonight to stop a Potosi/Cassville team that has aspirations of winning a Six Rivers Conference championship and more.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 35, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 22