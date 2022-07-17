Cam Long was a leader during his time as a player at Dubuque Wahlert, and now he’s putting that experience to good use.
The former Golden Eagles standout became head men’s and women’s tennis coach at NAIA program Concordia University last year. The Bulldogs are located in Seward, Neb., just outside of Lincoln.
“It was a really good learning experience that first year,” Long said on Saturday, when he was back in Dubuque to compete at the Mississippi Valley Open. “I think I’ll be able to go in more confident during my second year. I really like the kids, because they make it fun.”
Long is a 2015 Wahlert grad who helped the Eagles to a team state runner-up finish during his sophomore season, then qualified for the state singles tournament in back-to-back years. He placed third as a junior and fourth as a senior in mostly playing at No. 2, but sometimes at No. 1, for Wahlert.
Long went on to letter all four years playing at Luther College, then earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa — where he played club tennis and was an assistant coach with the Iowa City Liberty boys’ program.
He was then hired as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III program Centre College in Dansville, Ky. During his lone season in the spring of 2021, Long served as recruiting coordinator and helped guide the Colonels men’s and women’s squads to appearances in Southern Athletic Association championship matches.
“It keeps me busy, but I’m having a lot of fun,” Long said. “I like it a lot. It’s been a great experience.”
In Long’s first season leading Concordia, the Bulldogs finished with a 9-9 mark on the men’s side and a 6-11 record on the women’s. A total of seven players received all-conference recognition.
“I’ve learned a lot strategy wise about the game,” Long said. “I think that’s the biggest jump from high school to college. Most high schoolers know how to hit a ball, but they don’t all know where to be and what to do. Most college players do, so that was a bit of a learning curve there.”
