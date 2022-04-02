During its current 11-game home stretch, the University of Dubuque baseball team has had to battle Mother Nature as much as the visitors in the opposing dugout.
Sub 40-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and gusting winds surrounded Dan Runkle Field for much of the homestand. So, Friday’s sunny skies and a balmy high of 45 degrees felt much more like baseball weather as the Spartans hosted Luther in the first of an American Rivers Conference three-game home series.
“Today was a good day to play for sure,” UD head coach Paul Wyczawski said. “Not a lot of wind and anytime you don’t have much wind in Dubuque, it’s a good day at the ball diamond. We’ll take mid-40’s, low 50’s all day long, compared to that other stuff.”
In a pitcher’s duel throughout, the Norse were able to come up with the game’s biggest hit in the top of the 11th inning — a two-run homer by Gavin Scurr — to outlast UD, 3-1, in the series opener.
Luther (10-8, 3-3 A-R-C) scratched across an unearned run in the second to grab a 1-0 lead. It was really the only offensive threat either side could muster as UD’s Aiden Sullivan and Luther’s Ryan Manternach were in control on the mound.
Sullivan allowed just the lone unearned run while recording seven strikeouts and surrendering just three hits over six masterful innings to keep his team within striking distance.
“Coming in prepared and knowing what that team is and what they can do, so keeping them off guard and not letting them make solid contact was my main goal today,” Sullivan said.
The Spartans (11-7, 3-3 A-R-C) plated the equalizer in the fifth inning when Joe Unger led off with a single and Parker Allen’s base hit put runners at first and third with no outs. Jake Cekander’s RBI groundout tied the score at 1-1.
Hempstead grad Derek Hardin came in to pitch the seventh and was just as effective as he shut down Luther’s offense for three straight innings, setting up a golden opportunity for the Spartans to win it in the bottom of the ninth.
After Kyle Radi walked, Hayden Iacolucci laced a single to put the winning run on third base with one out. But Luther’s Will Angstman got a crucial strikeout and forced Parker Allen to ground out on a bang-bang call to send the game to extra innings.
“We had an opportunity there,” Wyczawski said. “Tip your cap to them for making pitches and we didn’t do a good enough job competing in that situation.”
The game remained knotted at 1-1 until the 11th, when Luther’s Charlie Rubendall reached on an error and Scurr followed with a game-winning homer over the left field fence.
Hardin certainly did his part for the Spartans, allowing just one earned run over five quality innings of relief.
“I thought Aiden Sullivan and Derek Hardin both pitched extremely well,” Wyczawski said. “Other than the swing on the home run, the other two runs were unearned. We left one up and they took advantage of that pitch.”
With today’s questionable weather forecast, the teams will conclude their series with a doubleheader Sunday beginning at noon and Sullivan expects his team to be ready.
“Our team is good at bouncing back, we’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “Our hitters can hit, our pitchers can throw, and we can bounce back.”