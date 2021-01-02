For being in the midst of a pandemic, I’ve had no problem keeping busy.
And no, I’m definitely not complaining.
When our boys prep basketball reporter left the TH for work elsewhere, that left us in a position where I’ve been covering loads of Iowa high school basketball games since the season began in November.
In fact, I’ve seen about every one of our core schools in the TH coverage area — with Shannon Mumm doing a terrific job in Wisconsin — except for in Illinois, where schools remain keeping hope that measures will be relaxed in the next month and that winter seasons can start up as the calendar turns to 2021.
Having seen our area programs in action over the first half of the season, with many on multiple occasions, I bring to you — with Shannon Mumm’s input on the Wisconsin side — midseason progress reports on some of our key area girls basketball squads.
SLAM DUNKS
Dubuque Senior — The Rams proved themselves right before the break, dropping their first game of the season to fall to 5-1 but also pushing sixth-ranked Cedar Falls to the final buzzer. Senior earned itself a spot in the latest Class 5A rankings at 15th and hopes to be turning a corner. Olivia Baxter is a force in the paint and averages a double-double (14.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg), while guards Anna Kruse (12 ppg) and Elly Haber (9.3 ppg) bring scoring at the guard positions and Payton Kizer is a strong defender. With solid players coming off the bench, the Rams are deep and looking to have their best season since the Sommer twins of Katie and Kristie led the program to the brink of the state tournament in 2013.
Dubuque Wahlert — The Golden Eagles (3-2) have had their own tribulations this season, having to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 and losing leading scorer Mary Kate King to an ankle injury. But Wahlert has persevered behind its deepest team in years and a bevy of guards who will pressure the ball defensively and move the ball up the floor in transition. Led by Emma Donovan in the post (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg), as well as Allie Kutsch, Ana Chandlee and Maya Wachter at guards, the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Eagles will be a test every night out.
Bellevue — Ranked 13th in Class 2A, the Comets are 8-1 and have returned to prominence behind the prowess of senior Teresa Paulsen (11.6 ppg, 8 rpg) in the paint and strong guard play. Paulsen has kept teams honest in the paint on both ends, and guards Mariah Hueneke (8.7 ppg) and Audrey Wedeking (7 ppg) have made them pay. Meanwhile, Ka’Lynn and Kalesia DeShaw are strong defenders. The clutch play the Comets have brought to the table this season was proven in a pair of last-second victories over rival Cascade in the first part of the season — marking the first time that Bellevue has swept the season series with the Cougars since the formation of the River Valley Conference.
Prairie du Chien — The Division 3 No. 4-ranked Blackhawks are off to a scorching start at 5-0, and much of that is credited to standout junior guard Lily Krahn. The sharpshooter can score anywhere on the floor and has already fielded numerous NCAA Division I offers. Prairie du Chien returned all five starters who reached the sectional semifinals last season, and with senior Macey Banasik providing another strong scorer, the Blackhawks are going to be a handful come postseason.
Shullsburg — The Division 5 No. 6-ranked Miners are rolling at 9-1 and are balanced on both ends of the floor. Their only loss of the season came on Wednesday against second-ranked Bangor, 49-42. Anna Wiegel, Kayla Klotz and Layla Alt are playmakers for the Miners, who will be in the thick of things as regionals and sectionals approach. Coach Nathan Russell reached 200 career victories in the first half of the season, and the Miners certainly have a few more left in them.
Lancaster — The Division 4 No. 10-ranked Flying Arrows are soaring to new heights with a 9-0 start to their season. Kiley Kelly averages 16 points per game and Bridee Burks adds another 12.4 points per contest. Lancaster boasts a strong lineup that can challenge at every level, and the program’s strongest start in years is showing a lot of promise if the injury bug keeps its distance. The Arrows are also benefiting from athletic players who also ran on the state cross country championship team.
ON THE REBOUND
Cascade — The definition of turmoil to start its season, Cascade (6-4) was shocked when coach Mike Sconsa suffered a stroke on Nov. 8 and is now recovering at home — but still makes it to a game or two when he can. Longtime assistant Ernie Bolibaugh has done a great job filling in for one of the greatest, and it’s likely Sconsa won’t be back until next season. After graduating four starters from last year, Alyssa Lux (16.6 ppg) and Ally Hoffman (13.8 ppg) have stepped to the forefront, and while this isn’t like the dominant Cascade teams of past seasons, you’d be wise to never overlook the Cougars.
Bellevue Marquette — With the loss of all-state posts Tori Michel and Miranda Peters, not to mention another all-conference post in Ellie O’Brien, the Mohawks’ run of consecutive seasons reaching the Class 1A state semifinals will come to an end. Young and inexperienced, the Mohawks (1-6) did notch their first win right before break and will aim to use experience gained this winter for a rebound next season.
Platteville — The Hillmen (3-3) feature plenty of strong players, led by sophomore Camryn Nies (15 ppg). She played key minutes off the bench during Platteville’s run to the state championship game last season. However, with five new starters, game experience is pivotal, and the Hillmen were hit with a coronavirus shutdown before Christmas break. How soon the team can get back into the swing of things will prove key.