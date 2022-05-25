DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They don’t ask how you score, just how many.
Dubuque Wahlert didn’t necessarily need the bats to score runs Tuesday night. In a non-conference game between ranked teams using bullpens to save arms for later in the week, Class 3A No. 2 Wahlert clipped Class 2A No. 5 Dyersville Beckman, 8-4, on a frigid evening at Jenk Field.
The Golden Eagles (5-1) benefited from eight walks and five hit batsmen while collecting just three hits. Beckman fell to 2-3 despite nine hits, including three from leadoff man Luke Schieltz and Logan Burchard.
“We love free bases. We love baserunners, any way they can get on,” said leadoff man Ryan Brosius, who scored three runs without getting a hit. “We’re going to take advantage of those baserunners. We’re going to steal, we’re going to be aggressive. That’s just the kind of team we are.
“It’s still a little early in the season, and we have to get a little more confident with our swings. But we know we’re going to hit and we’re going to score runs.”
It wasn’t much of a night for swinging the bats, with temperatures in the high 50s and a stiff wind that kept the outfield flags stiff.
“Honestly, this is a night when you develop mental toughness,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “I hope these are the toughest conditions we play in all year. We talked about mentally getting through it. It’s cold, it’s raining, it’s windy and we had to find a way to get through it.
“We didn’t swing it the way we like, and we’ve been up and down early in the year. We certainly like our chances when we get on base. We have some nice speed. But getting there is a week in progress.”
Wahlert scratched out a run in the top of the first to take an early lead. Brosius led off with a walk, stole second, took third on the overthrow and scored when Jack Walsh reached on an error.
Beckman answered in the second after Luke Sigwarth led off with a single to center, stole second and advanced to third on Burchard’s sharp single to left. Sigwarth scored on a double steal when courtesy runner Eli Kluesner forced the Wahlert defense into a prolonged rundown between first and second base.
The Blazers took their first lead an inning later after J. T. Recker led off with an infield single and raced to third when Schieltz reached on a bunt single and advanced on an overthrow at first base. Nick Schmidt followed with an RBI ground out for a 2-1 lead.
Wahlert tied the game in the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Ben Freed led off with a walk and eventually scored after three wild pitches.
Wahlert went ahead again in the fifth without using their bats against reliever Owen Huehnergarth. Brosius and Carson Cummer sandwiched hit batsmen around a Walsh walk to load the bases, and Freed and Patrick Fitzgerald drove in runs with walks to make it 4-2. Cummer scored on a wild pitch before reliever Schmidt ended the inning with a strikeout.
Beckman pulled within 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Matthew Florence led off with a single, Schieltz reached on a wind-aided double, and Schmidt drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Brosius scored another run in the sixth on a wild pitch after walking to start a one-out rally. Aaron Savary, who reached on a hit batsman, came across on Cummer’s solid two-out single up the middle to make it 7-3.
“We just gave them too many free situations tonight,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “Those fifth and sixth innings, they scored five runs and got only the one hit. You can’t afford to do that.”
In the bottom half, Jackson Oberbroeckling walked and scored on Burchard’s double off the base of the left field fence.
Seamus Crahan hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh to wrap up Wahlert’s scoring.
