It’s somewhat hard to believe, but the spring high school athletic seasons will be wrapping up soon, with the postseason to follow.
Here is a quick look at the timeline for each area sport this spring:
BASEBALL
Illinois — The Class 1A regional tournament begins with quarterfinals on May 16 and running through the week. The sectional semifinals will be held May 25 with the finals on May 28. The winners advance to super sectionals on May 30. The state tournament is June 3-4 in Peoria.
Wisconsin — The regional tournament kicks off with quarterfinals on May 26, semifinals on May 31 and finals on June 1. The sectional semifinals and finals will be held June 7, with the four champions advancing to the state tournament June 14-16 in Grand Chute, Wis.
SOFTBALL
Illinois — The Class 1A regional tournament begins May 16, with semifinals on May 17 and finals May 20. Sectional tournament contests will take place May 24, 25 and 27, with the super sectional game on May 30. The state tournament is June 3-4 in Peoria.
Wisconsin — The postseason gets underway with regional quarterfinals on May 19, semifinals on May 24 and finals on May 26. The sectional tournament will be contested on May 31 and June 2, with the state tournament held June 9-11 in Madison.
BOYS GOLF
Iowa — Sectional tournaments for Classes 1A-3A will be May 11, with the top two teams advancing to the district tournament on May 16. The top two teams at districts qualify for the state tournament, May 23-24. The top two individuals, plus ties, among players from non-qualifying teams at each sectional and district site advance to the next round.
Wisconsin — Regional tournaments will be either May 24 or May 25, with the top four teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to sectionals on May 31 on June 1. The top two teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team at each sectional site advance to the state tournament, held June 6-7.
GIRLS GOLF
Iowa — Regional tournaments in Classes 1A-2A take place May 13 and May 18, with the 3A and 4A regional tournaments taking place May 18. The state tournament will be held May 26-27 at various locations. The top two teams from each regional tournament advance to the next round. The top six individuals, and ties, advance from each round to the next.
BOYS SOCCER
Iowa — The substate tournament begins with quarterfinals on May 19, with the semifinals on May 23 and finals May 25. The state tournament schedule has been altered this year, with a day of rest between the quarterfinals (June 1) and semifinals (June 3). Finals will be contested on June 4. The girls tournament will be taking place concurrently with the boys.
GIRLS SOCCER
Iowa — The regional tournament begins as early as May 16 for programs in Class 1A, while programs in the larger two classes will play their regional quarterfinals on May 20. Class 1A quarterfinals takes place May 18. Regional semifinals are May 24 in all classes, with finals two days later. The state tournament schedule has been altered this year, with a day of rest between the quarterfinals (May 31) and semifinals (June 2). Finals will be contested on June 4. The boys tournament will be taking place concurrently with the girls.
Illinois — The Class 1A regional semifinals are May 10, with the regional final on May 13. The sectional tournament will be held May 17, 18 and 20, with the super sectional on May 24 and the state tournament May 27-28 in Naperville.
Wisconsin — Regional quarterfinals will be contested on May 31, with semifinals on June 2 and the finals two days later. Each regional champion advances to the sectional semifinals on June 9. Sectionals finals are set for June 11, with the four champions advancing to the state tournament June 16-18 in Milwaukee.
BOYS TENNIS
Iowa — District singles and doubles tournaments will be held Monday, with the top two finishers advancing to state. A point system determines the teams that qualify for the pre-substate tournaments on May 13. Substate finals and state quarterfinals on May 18. The state singles and doubles tournament will be held May 24-25. The team tournament is May 31 with the co-ed tournament held June 7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Iowa — The singles and doubles regional tournaments will be held May 11. Regional team tournaments are May 14, 17 and 21. The state singles and doubles tournament is May 27-28. The team state tournament is May 21, 24 and June 1 in Class 1A, and May 21 and June 1 in Class 2A.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Iowa — State qualifying meets will be held May 12. The top two place winners in each event, with a select number of wild-card entries for each class, advance to the state meet, held May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Illinois — The Class 2A sectional meets will be held May 18, with the 1A sectionals taking place a day later. The state tournament is May 26-28 in Charleston, Ill. The top two sectional finishers in each event, plus any individual or relay that equals or surpasses the qualifying standard, advances to the state meet.
Wisconsin — Regional meets will take place on May 23, with the top four finishers in each event advancing to the sectional meets on May 26. The top four finishers at each Division 2 and 3 sectional meet advance to the state meet, June 3-4.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Iowa — State qualifying meets will be held May 12. The top two place winners in each event, with a select number of wild-card entries for each class, advance to the state meet, held May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Illinois — The Class 2A sectional meets will be held May 18, with the 1A sectionals taking place a day later. The state tournament is May 26-28 in Charleston, Ill. The top two sectional finishers in each event, plus any individual or relay that equals or surpasses the qualifying standard, advances to the state meet.
Wisconsin — Regional meets will take place on May 23, with the top four finishers in each event advancing to the sectional meets on May 26. The top four finishers at each Division 2 and 3 sectional meet advance to the state meet, June 3-4.