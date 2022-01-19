Nick Bryant scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists, and Western Dubuque pulled away to beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 67-56, on Tuesday night in Epworth, Iowa.
Daviyon Gaston added 16 points and Jackson Ingalsbe had 12 for Western Dubuque, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 4-8 overall.
Dubuque Hempstead 54, Linn-Mar 47 — At Marion, Iowa: Cam Fens scored 17 points and the Mustangs improved to 7-4 with a hard-fought victory over the Lions.
Cedar Rapids Washington 55, Dubuque Senior 48 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sam Akins scored 11 points and Landon Sauser added 10, but the Warriors held off the Rams.
Dyersville Beckman 55, Maquoketa 44 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher dropped 20 points, Logan Burchard added 12 and Logan Goedken had 10, and the Trailblazers beat the Cardinals.
Camanche 54, Cascade 42 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 14 points and Justin Roling added eight, but Camanche held off the Cougars.
Bellevue Marquette 44, Wyoming Midland 37 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Kannon Still scored 13 points and Spencer Roeder added 11 as the Mohawks picked up a road win.
Cuba City 91, Riverdale 64 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Carter Olson scored 20 points and six different Cubans scored in double figures as coach Jerry Petitgoue earned career victory No. 997. Blake Bussan added 12 points, Riley Rosenkranz and Ian Hinderman had 11 each, and Max Lucey and Cody Houtakker had 10 apiece.
Darlington 72, Fennimore 59 — At Darlington, Wis.: Will Murray scored 17 points, Easton Evanstad added 14, and the Redbirds pulled away to beat the Golden Eagles.
Southwestern 60, Iowa-Grant 29 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff led four Wildcats in double figures with 14 points as Southwestern routed the Panthers. Peerson Kephart added 12 points, Colson Splinter chipped in 11 and Jace Mess had 10.
Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 33 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 21 points and Leyten Bowers added 14 as the Pointers (11-2) routed the Bulldogs (3-9).
River Ridge 59, Cassville 27 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Timberwolves blew out the Comets in their Six Rivers Conference contest.
East Dubuque 65, Warren 34 — At Warren, Ill.: Ben Montag scored 16 points, Dawson Feyen and Brevin Lee added 12 apiece and Zach Freiburger had 10, and East Dubuque bounced back from a loss on Monday to rout Warren.
Galena 66, West Carroll 12 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel scored 11 points, Kaden Hauder added 10, and a dozen different Pirates scored at least two points in a blowout win over West Carroll.
Scales Mound 63, Stockton 42 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Ben Vandigo and Ben Werner scored 17 points each, Collin Fosler added 12, and the Hornets improved to 17-0 win a runaway win over the Blackhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 77, Dubuque Hempstead 45 — At Moody Gym: Jaelyn Tigges scored 15 points and Carleigh Hodgson added 13, but the Mustangs couldn’t climb out of a 17-point halftime deficit.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 62, Dubuque Wahlert 53 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Donovan went for 21 points, Maria Freed added 12 and Claire Lueken had 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Golden Eagles over the Cougars.
Cascade 56, Camanche 17 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux nearly outscored Camanche herself with 16 points, and Ally Hoffman added 12 and Devin Simon 11 in the Cougars’ blowout victory.
Springville 72, Edgewood-Colesburg 46 — At Springville, Iowa: The Orioles built a 21-point halftime lead en route to a Tri-Rivers Conference victory over the Vikings.
East Buchanan 62, Maquoketa Valley 32 — At Winthrop, Iowa: The Buccaneers used a 32-7 run spanning the middle quarters to rout the Wildcats in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Prairie du Chien 72, Cuba City 63 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 24 and Ashlyn Knapp added 14 as the Blackhawks pulled away in the second half to beat the Cubans in non-conference action.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,895; Linn-Mar 2,882 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Carter Hancock bowled a 256-191—447 series and Brendon Poirier added a 407, and the Golden Eagles outscored the Lions, 908-846, in the Baker series to earn the victory.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3,000; Dubuque Senior 2,967 — At Cherry Lanes: The Cougars’ Lucas Dolphin rolled a 300 game as Kennedy edged the Rams.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,707; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,685 — At Cherry Lanes: Alison Hedrick rolled a 249-204—453 series, and Clara Pregler added a 232-202—434 as the Rams held off the Cougars.
Linn-Mar 2,508; Dubuque Wahlert 2,413 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jamie Vondra and Alaina Stecklein each bowled 357 series for the Golden Eagles, but the Lions held on to the victory.
BOYS SWIMMING
Linn-Mar 134, Dubuque Senior 26 — At Marion, Iowa: Zach Heiar won the 100 backstroke in 59.72 for the Rams’ only victory in a dual loss to the Lions. Heiar was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (59.56).
PREP WRESTLING
Comets go 2-2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jake Hiland (138 pounds) and Ryder Michels (220) each went 4-0, and Bellevue beat Clayton Ridge (48-23) and Central Elkader (27-12). The Comets lost to Pleasant Valley (54-21) and Wyoming Midland (30-25).
Clayton Ridge beat Central Elkader (30-18) and lost to Midland (42-18) and Pleasant Valley (75-0).