The Dubuque Fighting Saints put an emphatic end to a four-game losing streak Saturday night.
Gabriel Lundberg and Kenny Connors scored two goals apiece, and 13 different players tallied at least a point as the Saints steamrolled Green Bay, 6-1, at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints have won four of the first five games in the seven-game season series.
Connors opened the scoring 4:53 into the game after winning a faceoff to linemate Tristan Lemyre, who found Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey moved the puck across the blue line to Lucas Olvestad for a shot from the middle of the blue line. Goalie Aaron Randazzo stopped Connors’ tip attempt, but Connors fought off a check to score his 13th goal of the season on the rebound.
Jackson Hallum, a third-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, pulled the Gamblers even 5:36 later by using his speed to shed the Dubuque defense and score a highlight reel goal on Paxton Geisel. That was the last shot to beat Geisel, who made 16 saves to improve to 13-6-0-2.
Lundberg scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 10:29 mark. Nikita Borodayenko sprung Shawn O’Donnell on the right wing, and O’Donnell fired a shot low along the ice. The shot bounced off Randazzo’s leg pad to Lundberg, who scored his fifth goal of the season on the rebound.
Dubuque broke the game open with three more goals in the second period.
Lundberg scored his second of the night at the 7:57 mark. O’Donnell dug the puck out of the corner, and Lundberg wired a laser shot under the crossbar from a sharp angle low in the right faceoff circle.
Just 5:05 later and shortly after the Saints killed Green Bay’s first power play opportunity, USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday notched his 19th goal of the season to cap a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Connor Kurth and Ryan Beck. Halliday beat Randazzo from just above the blue paint of the goal crease.
The backbreaker came 44 seconds later while Green Bay had its second power play of the game. Austin Oravetz flipped the puck ahead to Tristan Lemyre, whose shot from the right circle handcuffed Randazzo before trickling across the goal line for his 17th goal of the season. That also ended Randazzo’s night after allowing five goals on 25 attempts.
Connors sealed the win 6:21 into the third period. Max Montes left a drop pass for Max Burkholder, who delivered a perfect backdoor feed for Connors to tap into the net behind goalie Rastislav Elias.
The Saints outshot Green Bay, 34-17. Dubuque went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Gamblers were 0-for-2.