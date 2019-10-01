Western Dubuque remained No. 1 in the Iowa Class 3A football poll while Edgewood-Colesburg fell a couple spots in Class A.
Western Dubuque (5-0, 1-0 Class 3A District 4) garnered seven of 11 first-place votes in the Iowa Associated Press poll and collected 106 points, six more than No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, 1-0), which will visit Epworth in a key District 4 showdown in two weeks. The Saints earned the other four first-place votes.
The Bobcats travel to play Center Point-Urbana (2-3, 1-0) on Friday ahead of next week’s showdown. Xavier plays at Dubuque Wahlert (2-3, 0-1).
Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) dropped two spots to No. 9 in the Class A rankings. The Vikings play at Lisbon (3-2) on Friday.
Dubuque Senior (3-2) earned one vote in Class 4A and was tied for 14th with District 3 rivals Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-2). Cedar Falls (5-0), also in District 3, is ranked No. 2. The Rams host Waterloo West (3-2) on Friday.
West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), Hawarden West Sioux (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) remained No. 1 in the other classes.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Potosi 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White tallied 19 kills and five blocks as the Timberwolves swept, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20.
Shullsburg 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Kayla Klotz finished with 11 kills and three aces as the Miners swept, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14.
Benton 3, Cassville 2 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman had a match-high 29 kills, but it wasn’t enough to get the Comets past Benton in a 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-13 defeat.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks 4th — At Decatur, Ill.: Jake Grabner shot 70-73—143 to tie for fourth, helping Loras (592) place fourth as a team at the Country Club Classic at South Side Country Club. Illinois Wesleyan won with 572.