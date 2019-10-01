Western Dubuque remained No. 1 in the Iowa Class 3A football poll while Edgewood-Colesburg fell a couple spots in Class A.

Western Dubuque (5-0, 1-0 Class 3A District 4) garnered seven of 11 first-place votes in the Iowa Associated Press poll and collected 106 points, six more than No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0, 1-0), which will visit Epworth in a key District 4 showdown in two weeks. The Saints earned the other four first-place votes.

The Bobcats travel to play Center Point-Urbana (2-3, 1-0) on Friday ahead of next week’s showdown. Xavier plays at Dubuque Wahlert (2-3, 0-1).

Edgewood-Colesburg (4-1) dropped two spots to No. 9 in the Class A rankings. The Vikings play at Lisbon (3-2) on Friday.

Dubuque Senior (3-2) earned one vote in Class 4A and was tied for 14th with District 3 rivals Cedar Rapids Prairie (3-2) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-2). Cedar Falls (5-0), also in District 3, is ranked No. 2. The Rams host Waterloo West (3-2) on Friday.

West Des Moines Valley (4A), Waukon (2A), Hawarden West Sioux (1A), Britt West Hancock (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) remained No. 1 in the other classes.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Potosi 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White tallied 19 kills and five blocks as the Timberwolves swept, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20.

Shullsburg 3, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Kayla Klotz finished with 11 kills and three aces as the Miners swept, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14.

Benton 3, Cassville 2 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman had a match-high 29 kills, but it wasn’t enough to get the Comets past Benton in a 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-13 defeat.

MEN’S GOLF

Duhawks 4th — At Decatur, Ill.: Jake Grabner shot 70-73—143 to tie for fourth, helping Loras (592) place fourth as a team at the Country Club Classic at South Side Country Club. Illinois Wesleyan won with 572.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.