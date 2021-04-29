Chayse Barth comes from a long line of dominant Cuba City running backs.
His uncles — Damian, Tyson and Preston Droessler — are in the top five of the school’s leading rushers, and Chayse hopes to follow in their footsteps. The Cuba City junior rushed for a total of 183 yards on 19 attempts and added a receiving touchdown during Friday’s 28-13 win over New Glarus/Monticello.
“I was the waterboy for the team when Preston was playing in high school, and I just remember thinking that I wanted to be like him one day,” Barth said. “Now I have my older brother Trey blocking for me on the line, and that’s really awesome. Football has always been a big thing in our family.”
Barth saw time on the varsity last season and now plays offense, defense and special teams for the Cubans, who are 4-1 during the spring season.
“When we heard that we weren’t going to get to play in the fall because of COVID, we were all pretty upset about it,” he said. “We just wanted to get out there and play. It was great when they finally told us that we would get a spring season. I think that seeing playing time as a sophomore really helped me out and allowed me to feel comfortable out there right away.”
Barth has shown his playmaking abilities this season, rushing for 522 yards and three touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
“Chayse is a very versatile athlete for us, and having him available to run or make a catch takes a lot of pressure off our line and quarterback,” Cuba City coach Guy Kopp said. “He has outstanding hands so we are able to throw to him quite a bit. When he is running the ball, he just gets stronger as the game goes on. He’s getting good power yards for us when we need them.”
During Friday’s game, he had 59 yards on four catches, including a touchdown.
“Friday’s game was really fun because the line did a great job of creating holes for me, and our defense forced 10 turnovers which meant our offense got to spend a lot of time out on the field,” he said.
The Cubans have just one game remaining during this shortened spring season.
“The season has been going really well,” Barth said. “We are so thankful that we’ve been given the opportunity to play, even if we did have to wait until the spring.”