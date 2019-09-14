The records keep falling for the Western Dubuque football team.
After the Bobcats’ first touchdown of the game, kicker Gabe Ulrich’s extra point broke the previous school record for career PATs. Iowa Class 3A No. 1 Western Dubuque proceeded to defeat Decorah, 23-2.
Will Burds capped the Bobcats’ opening 9-minute drive with a touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. He then caught a 10-yard TD from Calvin Harris to push WD (3-0) to a 13-0 lead through the first quarter.
Harris threaded another touchdown to Bryce Ploessl for 69 yards and the Bobcats took a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Ulrich then padded the lead with a field goal in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final margin. He now sits at 47 career extra points, including 14 this year.
Bettendorf 49, Dubuque Hempstead 7 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: In the first game after Mike Hoskins’ resignation, the Mustangs came up short against the always tough Iowa Class 4A No. 5 Bulldogs and fell to 1-2.
DeWitt Central 16, Dubuque Wahlert 14 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Golden Eagles (1-2) had the ball with under 2 minutes remaining, but went three-and-out in their final drive to lose a heartbreaker to the Sabers. Gabe Anstoetter and Charlie Fair both found the end zone for Wahlert.
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan 8 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Parker Rochford got it done on both sides of the ball, throwing a few touchdowns and scoring on a pick-six in the second half as the Iowa Class A No. 2 Vikings improved to 3-0.
West Delaware 23, Mount Vernon 7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks bounced back from a 7-6 first-quarter deficit to win their second straight game and improve to 2-1.
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: After a strong start to the season, the Cardinals suffered their first loss and dropped to 2-1.
Monticello 21, Bellevue 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets are still searching for their first win, falling to 0-3 with a loss to the Panthers.
ILLINOIS
Stockton 40, Ashton-Franklin Center 6 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks remain unbeaten with another high-scoring win.
River Ridge (Ill.) 48, Lake Forest Academy 6 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caleb Rhodes ran for four touchdowns, including a 66-yarder in the third quarter, and the Wildcats remained strong in their eight-man football debut season.
Lena-Winslow 48, East Dubuque 12 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Dawson Feyen’s 53-yard touchdown catch gave the Warriors a promising 6-0 lead to start the game. It was all Le-Win after that as East Dubuque lost its first game of the season. Zach Meyer finished with a pair of touchdown throws for the Warriors (2-1).
WISCONSIN
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Liam Stumpf’s 59-yard punt return TD highlighted another high-scoring first half for the Pointers, who scored all of their points by halftime in another blowout victory.
Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Redbirds improved to 3-1 with a shutout win over SWAL rival Iowa-Grant.
Lancaster 47, Onalaska Luther 7 — At Onalaska, Wis.: The Flying Arrows remained unblemished with a big win on the road over Onalaska Luther. Lancaster has moved to 4-0.
Prairie du Chien 24, Westby 17 (OT) — At Westby, Wis.: Tyler Hannah’s 4-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a thrilling overtime victory on the road.
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Breckin Schneider threw five touchdown passes, all in the first half, and ran for another score to open the game as the Wildcats waxed the Bulldogs. Preston Pearce caught two touchdowns and Ray Runde, Colson Splinter and Vaughan Lacey were also on the receiving end of scores for Southwestern (2-2).
River Ridge (Wis.) 14, Pecatonica/Argyle 0 — At Argyle, Wis.: The Timberwolves continued their strong start, improving to 4-0 on the year behind a shutout victory.
Black Hawk/Warren 35, Waterloo 0 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The newly-formed co-op continues to impress with another wide-margin victory.
Belmont 42, Wisconsin Heights 16 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christensen got it done with his legs and his arm, rushing for two touchdowns, throwing another and catching a fourth as the Braves won big on Wisconsin Heights. Waylon Palzkill finished with three TDs for Belmont, one on the ground, one through the air and one caught.
La Crosse Aquinas 35, Cuba City 14 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Beau Kopp ran for one score and threw for another, but the Cubans couldn’t get back in this one after spotting a 28-0 lead to Aquinas midway through the third quarter.
River Valley 35, Platteville 14 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen have yet to string together back-to-back wins and fell to 2-2 on the year. They’ll look to bounce back next week at Viroqua.