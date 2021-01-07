Jacob Schockemoehl will continue a family legacy at Clarke University.
Schockemoehl, who graduated last spring as the fifth-leading scorer in Dubuque Wahlert history, will enroll at the school this spring and join the Pride basketball team as a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining. His father, Chad, played basketball at Clarke, graduated in 1997 and joined the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, while his mother, Nichole, played volleyball at Clarke before graduating in 1998.
“We’re excited to add Jake to our program,” Clarke head coach Jim Blaine said. “He brings an offensive game that can translate to this level and continues a legacy following in his dad’s footsteps, a CU Hall of Famer. I always feel good about adding local talent. They bring excitement to the program and we have had a lot of success with local players. They have and, with Jake on board, will continue to be cornerstones in Clarke basketball.”
As a senior at Wahlert last winter, the 6-4 guard/forward earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, first-team all-substate and first-team all-area honors before being selected to play in the Eastern Iowa All-Star Game. Schockemoehl garnered first-team all-conference and first-team all-substate honors as a junior. The three-year varsity letterwinner also earned second-team all-area and third-team all-state honors that year and was picked to play in the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri/Kansas Top 40 Classic.
Schockemoehl began his collegiate career at Ellsworth Community College this fall, but the Panthers’ fall schedule was sidelined by COVID-19.
Chad Schockemoehl finished his career ranked second on Clarke’s all-time scoring (1,239 points) and rebounding (692) charts.
Baumhover to Grand View — Western Dubuque senior quarterback Garrett Baumhover on Tuesday announced his plans to play at NAIA powerhouse Grand View University in the fall. This fall, he completed 134 of 230 passes (58.3%) for 2,203 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while running 34 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He earned second-team all-state from the Iowa Prep Sports Writers Association in Class 3A and made first-team all-district.
Loras hires volleyball coach — Dylan Ross, a 2018 graduate of Loras College, will return to his alma mater to serve as the head men’s volleyball coach. He most recently served as an assistant coach on the Bradley University women’s team.
Ross, a native of Oak Forest, Ill., graduated from Loras with a degree in sport management and a minor in marketing. He holds a master’s degree in sports administration from Arkansas State University which he completed in 2019. He is the second head coach in program history.
Ross, a member of Loras’ inaugural season in 2015, succeeds Jeremy Thornburg at the helm of the Duhawks program.
Loras begins its season Feb. 5.
Reed headed to Pride — Former Cascade standout baseball player Riley Reed will continue his career at Clarke after first playing at Iowa Central Community College.
As a senior catcher for Cascade in 2019, Reed batted .362 (34-for-94) with six doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs while making Elite all-River Valley Conference, Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District and IHSBCA Class 2A second-team all-state.
Maahs tied for 3rd on UNI rebounding list — Western Dubuque graduate Megan Maahs moved into a tie for third place on the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team’s career rebounding chart with 758. For the time being, she shares third with Deb Drenth, who played for the Panthers from 1979-83. Maahs ranks second on the current team with 10.6 points per game.
The Panthers (5-4) moved up two spots to No. 22 in the Mid-Major Poll after sweeping previously unbeaten Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference play.