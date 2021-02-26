LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team shot the lights out in this afternoon’s WIAA Division 4 state semifinal against Bangor.
The third-seeded Pointers (17-5) set a Division 4 state tournament record for three-pointers in a game with 13 en route to a 66-30 win over the second-seeded Cardinals (19-3). The Pointers will play Mishicot (19-2) in the championship game tonight, their first appearance in the final since winning it all in 2016.
“When you’re able to make shots, it just makes everything easier,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “We have five kids out there who can score in different ways, and when we’re hitting threes, that opens up our post game.”
The Pointer defense was also key to Mineral Point’s success, holding the Cardinals over 11 minutes without a field goal in the first half.
“Everything comes from our defense,” Keyes said. “We like to pressure teams. We want to make them feel uncomfortable, and our kids did a great job of that.”
The Pointers' pesky defense forced 18 Bangor turnovers and capitalized on the other end with 23 points off of them, compared to just four points off turnovers for Bangor.
Mineral Point led 13-7 following a three-pointer from junior Blair Watters with 7:27 remaining in the first half. The shot sparked a 15-1 run by the Pointers.
Watters finished the game with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, including 11 first-half points.
“The improvement of our post players this season has really been a huge key to our success,” Keyes said. “Blair and Kennedy (Wenger)’s play today really got us going.”
Added Watters: “Coach always tells us to go hard and take what you can. When they would leave me open at the three-point line, I’d take the shot. When they would pressure the three-point shooters, I would try to get open down in the post. We were all getting good looks at the basket.”
The shots continued to fall for the Pointers, who finished the game shooting 46 percent from three-point range and 40 percent overall, while Bangor finished 1-for-11 from three-point range and 9-for-46 overall.
Mineral Point led 30-13 at the half.
“I’m just very proud of our kids,” Keyes said. “They played a very intelligent game, and it’s really great to see their hard work rewarded.”
An early 11-0 second-half run, capped by a three-point play from senior Macy Aschliman, eliminated any hope the Cardinals had remaining as the Pointers took a commanding 43-16 lead with 12:46 remaining.
Junior Mallory Lindsey added 11 points, while fellow junior Ella Chambers finished with nine and Aschliman, eight.
The Cardinals, who were making their fourth trip to state in the past five years, were led by Taylor Jacobson and Aliyah Langrehr with six points each.
“When a team comes in and hits shots like that, well, it’s hard to recover,” Bangor coach Merlin Jones said. “We panicked a little bit, and that created a deficit for us.”